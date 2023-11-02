Starbucks reveals Christmas 2023 menu and people are delighted

Starbucks have just dropped their new holiday menu, and people are excited to see some fan-favorites return.

Fans are pleased to discover that Starbucks have released their Christmas menu. The lineup includes some returning favorites, as well as some new items that customers can enjoy.

The returning classics include:

Peppermint Mocha

Chestnut Praline Latte

Caramel Brulée Latte

Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

The new ones include:

Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte

Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai

Customers can also pick up seasonal food items, including:

Cranberry Bliss Bar

Gingerbread Loaf

Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop

Snowman Cookie

Sugar Plum Cheese Danish

Videos are already circulating around TikTok, with users excited about this holiday-themed drop.

What are people saying about the menu?

It’s safe to say that people are feeling enthusiastic about the new menu. In a recent TikTok video detailing some of the items released by Starbucks, one user comments, “I’ve been waiting all year for the holiday drinks!”

Another is overjoyed to see some of their favorite treats return, exclaiming “The Sugar Plum Dansh!!!!”, and “Chestnut Praline! Love that stuff!”

However, there are a few unhappy customers, who were disappointed to find that one of their favorite items has not made its return this year. Apparently, Starbucks have decided to scrap their Eggnog Latte, which was incredibly popular among fans.

A torrent of “Where’s my eggnog latte?” comments flooded the post, with people declaring “Bring back the NOG.”

These items are now available to purchase from Starbucks stores all across the US. In other news, another interesting menu item that’s just dropped in Starbucks Japan, here.