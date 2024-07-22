Surprise fast food chain beats Chick-fil-A as America’s favorite

Chick-fil-A have held the grand title of being America’s favorite fast food joint since they took the crown in 2023, but now, there’s a new winner in town.

Chick-fil-A are regarded as being the favorite fast food restaurant among Gen Z consumers. Back in 2023, they were given the title by USA Today, who hold the competition annually, employing a ranking system involving a panel of experts, before giving it over to audiences to decide.

As well as proving victorious last year, Chick-fil-A also came out on top when a survey was conducted to detect trends in people’s fast food habits. The result showed that chicken is the main protein customers are gravitating towards.

This has caused more and more rival fast food chains such as McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s to include more chicken-based items on their own menus.

However, the chain that won out against Chick-fil-A this year might totally surprise you, as it’s a far cry from last year’s results.

Del Taco Del Taco reigned victorious

The winner was none other than Del Taco, a Mexican-based restaurant that’s heavily concentrated on the West Coast.

“This popular taco stop, which serves all kinds of satisfying Mexican fare including burritos, quesadillas, and nachos, also offers burgers and fries. In addition, Del Taco has a dedicated breakfast menu, as well as a vegan and vegetarian menu,” USA Today’s 10 Best editors wrote.

KFC came in second place this year, while Chick-fil-A was pushed to third.

“Chick-fil-A is a favorite of many, including their friendly cow mascots who want you to ‘eat mor chikin’.’ The restaurant offers a variety of chicken-centric dishes, including nuggets and salads, but their classic chicken sandwich has been the most-ordered menu item at Chick-fil-A for (at least) two years running,” the ranking read.