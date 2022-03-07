Bella Poarch invites Mizkif to film new music video in wild internet crossover

Bella Poarch is now one of the biggest rising stars in music thanks to TikTok. However, in a wild internet crossover, Twitch star Mizkif is collaborating with her in a new music video for her upcoming single.

Bella Poarch broke out onto the scene in 2020 thanks to TikTok. With her mix of gaming and music content, she was a hit world-wide.

Now on the other hand you have Mizkif, the happy-go-lucky star on Twitch known for his wild variety content. Oh, and he loves to shoot his shot from time to time.

So, when Bella Poarch put out a casting call on Twitter for fans to join her in an upcoming music video, Mizkif jumped at the opportunity. Much to the Twitch streamer’s disbelief, it worked.

“Yesterday, you guys made me so happy. You told me about this. You said ‘hey, she tweeted this out, you have to say something.’ I said I’m down. Austin with the vouch. That’s my boy,” he said.

“Bella Poarch messaged me. I don’t know what did it: this ratio or the blackmails. She messaged me chat and she said ‘hi, what are you doing next week in LA.’ I told her I’m busy, I’m doing stuff with Poki, I’ve got the Streamer Awards. She said ‘well, do you want to be on my next music video on the 11th?’ and I said yes.”

“I don’t know how I snaked my way into this one chat, but you guys helped a lot because with this, I think she thought I was actually popular.

Mizkif was bouncing off the walls with excitement. It’s not often these chances present themselves, and soon he was cracking jokes about what might happen next.

“Do I get a tailored suit or do I get an OTK shirt,” he laughed. “You don’t need to get things tailored. If it’s a bit big, I’ll take creatine for two days and it’ll be good. It’s not a big deal.”

He even spoke about secretly streaming the entire day of shooting: “I’ll try and vlog it ⁠— god that sounds so cringe. Do I say it’s a vlog but I’m actually streaming the whole time? Do the classic IRL streaming tactic?”

He also let loose that some other big streaming names could be there like Valkyrae and Pokimane — who have appeared in her previous music videos. However, what he’s most excited for is the chance that, maybe, Mizkif can become “best friends” with the TikTok star.

“Bella Poarch and I are going to become best friends. I’m excited.”