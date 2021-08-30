Bart Baker breaks three-year YouTube hiatus: “It drove me nuts”

Bart Baker is back on YouTube after disappearing from the platform three years ago without uploading a single video since, and he explained why, revealing that he found success in China.

Bart Baker used to post hilarious parody music videos on YouTube all the time. He’d often poke fun at some of the biggest names and most iconic songs in the music industry.

However, after revealing that he felt “super miserable” on the platform, he moved to China.

Now, after posting his first YouTube video in more than three years, Baker announced that he’s returned to the platform, explained what he’s been up to all this time, and told fans the reason why he wanted to come back.

“I haven’t uploaded a video on here for three years. I think it’s time for me to explain what I’ve been doing, where I’ve been, and what happened,” he said.

“Sorry I just disappeared like that, but YouTube drove me nuts.”

Baker explained that he’s been living in Shanghai for two years and started uploading singing videos on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

“I gained 10 million followers within a month and it turned into this whole thing. I have about 25 million followers now. It’s been an amazing experience,” he said.

“I’ve been doing concerts. I’ve been going on the biggest television shows and uploading videos constantly.”

But despite that, Baker revealed he’s planning to move back to the United States next month and will start upload content on YouTube once again.

“I noticed that I dropped below 10 million subscribers because I hadn’t uploaded in three years. I wanted to connect with you guys again. It’s been so long. I’m planning on uploading again soon. I’ve had fun [but] now I want to start uploading here again.”

Baker said he would “love” to start uploading parody music videos on his channel again, but admitted he’d probably only do it a few times a year.

He also revealed that he’s become deeply interested in cryptocurrency and wants to try and work it into his content as long as people don’t think it would be boring.