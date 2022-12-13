Asmongold reveals insane Twitch bounty value for just 10 minutes of work

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

Popular content creator and streamer Asmongold revealed the insane amount of money he’s offered by Twitch’s Bounty Board for just 10 minutes of work.

Twitch’s Bounty Board allows streamers to accept paid sponsorship opportunities directly from their dashboard which makes the whole process a lot more streamlined.

Content creators can pick out certain bounties that take their interest and claim the money on offer as soon as they’ve completed the assigned task.

As you would expect, the more viewers you can draw to your stream, the bigger the bounties. Well, these huge payouts certainly took Asmongold by surprise, who decided to share what he could earn with just 10 minutes of work.

Article continues after ad

Asmongold reveals massive payout for 10-minute Twitch bounty

During a recent stream, Asmongold decided to check out his Twitch bounty board and was shocked at some of the massive payouts on offer.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One of the tasks only required him to stream a specific event or game for “10 minutes”, and the bounty was worth a total of $12,000.

The popular streamer was surprised at how much the sponsors were willing to offer him, describing the monetary amounts as “crazy”.

Unfortunately, Asmon didn’t share what the 10-minute bounty required him to do, as it would’ve been interesting to know which games were willing to fork out huge amounts of money.

Article continues after ad

Either way, it just goes to show how influential Twitch streamers are on their viewers, and how much companies are willing to pay to get eyes on their events and games.