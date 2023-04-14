Asmongold hits out at “exhausting” content creators amid SunnyV2 backlash

Twitch star Asmongold expressed his exhaustion after YouTuber SunnyV2 posted a video about Chris Tyson’s recent HRT reveal.

On April 6, 2023, YouTuber Chris Tyson responded to speculation about his gender in a series of tweets that revealed he began hormone replacement therapy two months prior.

Reactions to the news have been split, with YouTuber SunnyV2 posting a video that prompted MrBeast to lash out at the comments.

Twitch star Asmongold chimed in, hitting out at the “exhausting” content creators with “nothing better to do than mald” about others.

Article continues after ad

Asmongold hits out after SunnyV2 Chris Tyson video

Posted on April 14, 2023, Asmongold shared a screenshot of SunnyV2’s video about believing Chris Tyson will be a “nightmare” for MrBeast’s brand.

“How is it that people have nothing better to do than micromanage and mald about the lifestyles of content creators,” he said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“It’s exhausting how opinionated internet users are about the personal lives of people they’ll never meet. Holy f*ck.”

He’s not the first Twitch streamer to hit back at the negativity surrounding Chris’ decision, as many have taken to their platforms to support the YouTuber.

Article continues after ad

Twitch streamer F1NN5TER recently stitched a TikTok video calling out creators using jokes and fake screenshots of texts to ‘fuel hate’ towards MrBeast, Chris, and his family.

“Chris doesn’t need me to defend him, but can you not tell that these are jokes?” he said.

MrBeast has made his thoughts around Chris’ transition clear, saying that “[a]ll this transphobia is starting to piss me off.” He can now count Asmongold as another member of the pissed off creators around this topic.