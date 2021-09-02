Asmongold explains why DrLupo & TimTheTatman’s YouTube switch is “a real shakeup”

In the wake of Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar and Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo making the switch to YouTube Gaming, Asmongold has discussed what this means for Twitch.

In the midst of the ‘A Day Off Twitch‘ boycott, streaming star TimTheTatman announced that he would be departing the streaming behemoth for the greener pastures of YouTube Gaming, Twitch’s biggest competitor.

This follows the announcement that DrLupo would also be switching over to YouTube‘s streaming platform. Providing a home to some of the biggest streamers out there, including Valkyrae and DrDisrespect, YouTube Gaming is quickly picking up steam and piling pressure on Twitch.

Advertisement

Fellow Twitch star Asmongold has voiced his opinion on the YouTube phenomenon, musing that it may be the revolution that the streaming universe needs.

Asmongold on DrLupo & TimTheTatman YouTube move

Tweeting out shortly after the September 1 announcement, the self-professed professional neckbeard predicts that major names switching platforms will be a “real shakeup” for streaming.

“With the newest wave of big creators like Tim and Lupo moving to YouTube I think we could start to see a real shakeup in streaming overall,” he writes.

“Now, we’re beginning to see entire viewership ecosystems moving rather than individual streamers. YouTube is making the right decisions.”

With the newest wave of big creators like Tim and Lupo moving to YouTube I think we could start to see a real shakeup in streaming overall Now, we're beginning to see entire viewership ecosystems moving rather than individual streamers YouTube is making the right decisions — Zack (@Asmongold) September 1, 2021

When asked whether or not he would consider a move to YouTube, Asmon revealed that “if I thought my streams would get more viewers there I’d stream on YouTube.”

Advertisement

Joking that “I don’t really care about the money, but a contract with a 20 million signing bonus would help too,” it seems like the MMO king definitely hasn’t ruled out a YouTube switch.

Most months I have 2x more views monthly on YouTube than I do on Twitch, if I thought my streams would get more viewers there I'd stream on YouTube I don't really care about the money, but a contract with a 20 mil signing bonus would help too 🙂 — Zack (@Asmongold) September 1, 2021

Asmongold boasts 2.4 million followers on Twitch, a number that continues to skyrocket in tandem with the popularity of his Final Fantasy XIV Online streams.

Losing Asmon would be quite the blow for the iconic streaming platform, but we’ll have to see where the road takes him.