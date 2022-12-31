Asmongold backtracks after Martin Luther King Jr and Andrew Tate comments: “I was wrong”

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Twitch streamer Asmongold has backtracked after his comparison of Martin Luther King Jr to Andrew Tate received widespread criticism.

The detainment of Andrew Tate has taken headlines for the last couple of days. The controversial commentator was arrested in a raid in Romania on December 29 as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation.

Naturally, reactions flooded in. KSI mocked Tate for “snitching” on himself, while Greta Thunberg also jabbed at Tate for his video responding to her Twitter burn.

Asmongold was also among those who reacted, but was widely criticized for his response. Specifically, he suggested government involvement in the arrest of Tate, before saying it could be like “they tried to f**k with Martin Luther King”.

Article continues after ad

Now, the streaming giant has backtracked on his comments, admitting they were “stupid” and “wrong”.

Asmongold concedes Andrew Tate and MLK Jr comparison was “stupid”

Speaking in a December 30 stream on his second channel ‘zackrawrr’, Asmon accepted the comparison was both “stupid” and “wrong”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“There were a lot of people who were not happy that I compared the Andrew Tate thing,” he said. “I used an example of the government framing somebody as Martin Luther King. And I used that example and said the chances of the government framing him was like 50%. Both of these two things were stupid to say and they’re not true.”

He accepted that “everybody said it was f**king stupid” and that he now agrees.

Article continues after ad

“I f**king hate having to go on and say that I was wrong,” he continued. “I f**king hate it. I almost never do it, I will find little ways how I wasn’t wrong and how it was different. But I was f**king stupid. I shouldn’t have said it. That’s all there is to it.”

Viewers of Asmon largely welcomed his concession, especially in light of him admitting how much he “hates” to be wrong.