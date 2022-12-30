Asmongold criticized for comparing Andrew Tate’s arrest to Martin Luther King Jr.

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

Twitch star Asmongold has been criticized for comparing Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania on human trafficking charges to Martin Luther King Jr’s persecution. He said governments “frame people all the time” and could be doing the same for Tate.

Andrew Tate’s reported arrest on December 29 on suspected human trafficking and rape charges has blown up on the internet.

With the influencer taken into custody in Romania, alongside his brother Tristan, speculation has been rife about Tate’s viewpoints as well as his actions.

Asmongold is known for not holding any punches when it comes to these big moments in news, but his comparison of Tate’s arrest to Martin Luther King Jr’s persecution has caught the ire of those online.

The Twitch star claimed “the government frames people all the time”, and there’s a chance Andrew Tate could be used as a martyr like “they tried to f**k with Martin Luther King” due to corruption.

“‘What’s the probability that the government wants to frame the Tate brothers?’ I don’t know, probably 50%. The government frames people all the time ⁠— from any of the leaks, from the way they tried to f**k with Martin Luther King, yeah absolutely the government f**ks with people.

“Is Romania better than the US? I don’t know. I have no idea. I think it’s a very high chance they wanted to frame him. It’s not that it’s true, but it’s possible. A lot of things are possible. I don’t trust the governments.”

He was quick to add just because he’s distrusting of the government doesn’t mean he’s automatically on Tate’s side: “Why would you think I trust Andrew Tate? You think I can only trust the government or Andrew Tate? What if they’re both lying? Don’t put words into my mouth.”

However he’s highly suspicious of the arrest and the discourse around it, and no matter what the outcome is, it could be corrupt.

“He could get arrested and be arrested because it’s some kind of corruption shit, or he could be let free because of some corruption shit. I think it’s extremely consistent when you think about it.

“You can’t say he’s guilty until you know what the charges are, but people don’t like Andrew Tate so it makes sense.”

He also mentioned the Andrew Tate arrest, and subsequent legal drama, is “probably going to be content for me for the next two weeks.” It comes after many streamers used the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial for content earlier in the year, which divided the streaming community.

“I’m very thankful for this. If there is a trial, I’m sure Andrew Tate, with as much of an egomaniac as he is, will have the trial televised. We’ll be waking up at 8AM every day to watch this. We will be farming these guys in or outside of prison no matter what. I am super excited for it. All of the videos on this will be monetized.

“It’s just great. We’re entering a new golden age. I don’t really give a f**k about this either way, it doesn’t matter to me.”