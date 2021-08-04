Ariana Grande’s Fortnite skin is getting instantly memed by fans

Ariana Grande is officially coming to Fortnite in the shape of a new skin that players can use, and her fans have instantly hit the meme machine. Ranging from jokes referring to Grande’s lyrics to simply being amused that an Ariana Grande-lookalike will be in the game, people are certainly excited for when the new skin drops on August 4.

The Ariana Grande skin has been teased by the Fortnite team for months, with teasers and rumors but they only confirmed it was actually happening on August 2.

With two different versions of the character, as well as the ability to ride a unicorn, what more could fans want from the game. The character will be available to buy on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 5PM PT / 8PM ET / 1AM BST (August 5, 2021).

This will give fans two days to buy the skin before the artist makes her appearance on the game at the Rift Tour concert on August 6, 2021.

To work out how to watch the concert, fans can find out how to here though there will undoubtedly be many Twitch streamers and YouTubers offering their own reactions.

There definitely seems to be a lot of buzz across social media including on TikTok where the hashtag #arianagrandefortnite already has 3.2 million views.

The best Ariana Grande Fortnite memes so far

Fornite has been dropped images and teases over the last several days which has provided ample opportunities to make memes from Ariana Grande’s likeness. One user referenced Grande’s song ‘break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored‘ in a meme of the game character holding a weapon.

I SAID break up with your girlfriend pic.twitter.com/xczZqGCmNc — wes (@wrong_wes) August 3, 2021

Since it was posted on August 3, it has already gotten over 160,000 likes on Twitter.

imagine all the straight men getting their ass beat by gay men in ariana grande skins 😭😭 https://t.co/YSUi4OgkOM — ariel 🐮 (@mrarielspov) August 3, 2021

Ariana Grande is now on both Fortnite and Final Fantasy, meaning she has defeated from Sephiroth, Bahamut and Chaos to Ryu, Thor and Mando. pic.twitter.com/o51UwFLCnM — Lulu🌈🎏 (@luulubuu) August 3, 2021

The LGBTQ+ community, who make up a large proportion of Grande’s fanbase, also got in on the fun.

me getting ready to drop in fortnite with my ariana grande skin pic.twitter.com/HCczlNhWtz — Victor (@VictD_) August 3, 2021

Needless to say based on the response so far, we will likely see more memes come out over the next few days once people start playing as Grande.

Other skins released by Fortnite based on famous people and characters have ranged from Captain Marvel and Black Panther to soccer stars Harry Kane and Marco Reus.