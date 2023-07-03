Anime Expo in LA labeled a “safety hazard” due to massive crowding

Anime Expo is a popular event in Los Angeles, drawing in large crowds and requiring plenty of space and organization to ensure safety. However, one TikToker’s experience left her concerned that the expo she was attending was a “safety hazard”.

Los Angeles’ Anime Expo is a big deal for anime and manga lovers alike, inviting fans to come together and celebrate Japanese pop culture.

Hosting a large variety of events, workshops, and focus panels, there is plenty to see during the four-day event.

However, one fan was less than impressed with the event’s organization, posting a TikTok to show the mass overcrowding taking place.

Filming from the second floor overlooking the entrance, TikToker ‘xokyoshi’ who goes by Bunny, showed just how many people had been crammed into the entrance room.

“Everybody is at a standstill trying to get onto these escalators,” Bunny pointed out, showing the packed escalator on her right. “And there’s no way for them to do it [because] everyone is trying to get there.”

Bunny concluded the TikTok by saying, “If there is a fire or an earthquake, we’re all f***ing dying.” She also revealed that to make matters worse, the escalator ultimately ended up breaking.

With the TikTok quickly becoming viral, many shocked viewers shared their concerns over safety in the comments.

“They really need to rope off walking corridors with staff guiding people this is wild,” one person said.

Another claimed, “This is the same convention that apparently has so much CO2 from people exhaling that it’s enough to cause brain damage.”

Anime Expo has yet to respond to overcrowding allegations, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated as the story progresses.

