Andrew Tate slams Logan Paul for supporting KSI’s boxing event

Andrew Tate gave Logan Paul a verbal thrashing over Twitter after the YouTube star publicly congratulated KSI on his successful boxing event this past weekend.

KSI’s Misfits Boxing company continues its successful run with DAZN as the two joined up for another jam-packed influencer boxing event on November 19.

On the card were bouts between pro boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. and NFL defensive end-turned-UFC fighter Greg Hardy, YouTubers FaZe Temperrr and Overtflow, and even streamer Ice Poseidon and Brandon Buckingham.

Logan Paul was in attendance and issued a public congratulations to his PRIME Hydration business partner for pulling off the event in a heartfelt tweet.

“These MISFITS X DAZN fights are incredibly entertaining,” Paul wrote. “Hasim showed real strength tonight and Deen the great with an amazing comeback. Congrats on another great event KSI.”

Logan Paul slammed by Andrew Tate for attending KSI’s boxing event

Although Logan’s complimentary post was well-received by most, one Twitter user took issue with the tweet — inflammatory internet personality Andrew Tate.

Tate shot back at Paul in a quote tweet, slamming the famous YouTuber for seemingly supporting his brother’s rival instead of his own flesh and blood… and even calling the post a “crime against God.”

“Why do you not support your own biological brother’s events the same way you support the man who insults him?” Tate lashed out. “This man INSULTS your BROTHER?”

“This is a crime against God. You turn on your own blood Logan, as you have turned on free speech and humanity as an agent of the matrix.”

That’s not all; in a previous post, Tate labeled Logan’s friendship with KSI “haram,” placing photos of the two stars side by side with a still from the movie ‘Brokeback Mountain.’

For now, Logan has yet to reply to Tate, who is rumored to be facing off against Jake Paul after the two faced off on two separate occasions over the past few weeks.