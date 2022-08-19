Andrew Tate responds to Facebook & Instagram ban: “I’m a positive force”

Andrew Tate has jumped on a Twitch stream with Adin Ross to respond to his ban from both Facebook and Instagram.

A ban on either of the platforms was always going to lead to the other following suit, as they are owned by the same parent company, meta.

The news comes after a controversial clip resurfaced, showing Andrew talk through his controversial views on women’s place in society.

Since then, according to the BBC, he has been banned on two of the biggest social media platforms for “violating its policies on dangerous organizations and individuals.”

Andrew Tate responds to ban on Adin Ross’ Twitch channel

During a stream with fellow creator Adin Ross, on August 19, Tate said he is relieved that this has happened to him, but took shots at those who reported his content.

Listing off the reason why he has been a “positive force” in content creation, he claimed his work has “stopped people from committing suicide.”

He added: “I know that I’m a positive force, right. It’s just a small minority group that have decided to purport lies, and try to falsify information about me, in a personal attack. To some degree… It’s flattering.”

In a later exchange, he said he isn’t emotional about the bans. “I am kind of relieved because the real world is such a beautiful place.

“The less things on my phone, I’m trying to reduce my phone apps, I’ve got like four apps left. I’m trying to delete everything and it is one less thing to look at.”

Tate was banned on Twitter in 2017, after saying that victims of rape and sexual harassment should “bear responsibility” for assault. The controversial comments still regularly appear on TikTiker user feeds, where his content has over 12 billion views.