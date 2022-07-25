Amouranth responds to claims she “lied” about OnlyFans retirement

Michael Gwilliam . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa replied to backlash from fans alleging that she “lied” about retiring from OnlyFans content this Summer.

Amouranth has made a fortune through her streaming on Twitch and producing spicy content on websites such as OF to fuel her growing empire of gas stations, plastic ball companies, and other business ventures.

Despite pulling nearly $1.5M from OnlyFans per month, the streamer revealed plans to retire from the website in June with a “grand finale.”

However, the model has yet to actually stop posting content to the site, leading some viewers to accuse her of lying. However, it seems like Siragusa has a good reason for delaying her ride into the sunset.

Instagram/Amouranth/Pixabay Amouranth has made a fortune off OnlyFans.

Amouranth denies “lying” about quitting OnlyFans

After a fan claimed that she had “lied” to viewers about retiring, the hot tub streamer explained that her desire to start a new anime convention put her plans on hold.

“Because I am about to embark upon a crusade, and I’m going to fund it myself,” she said, adding how her convention would be safe for attendees.

Recently, Amouranth has expressed intent to create a convention to rival Houston’s Anime Matsuri – a con with a history of controversies relating to sexual harassment.

As for when the hot tub streamer will actually retire from OnlyFans, Amouranth shared some insight on when that might actually happen.

Amouranth reveals new OnlyFans retirement plans

According to Amouranth, her OF retirement has been put off, but that doesn’t mean it’s off the table. Far from it.

“The OF retirement is punted 6 months or a year, because plans change in real life,” she explained.

As such, it seems like Siragusa could be finally retiring sometime between November of 2022 and August of 2023. That is, of course, if no other opportunities throw a wrench into the timeline.

We’ll have to see what the future holds regarding Amouranth’s long-awaited retirement and how her new convention takes shape in the months ahead.