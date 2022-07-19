Amouranth teases convention to replace Anime Matsuri after sexual harassment controversy

Michael Gwilliam . 21 minutes ago

Twitch star Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is looking to host her own convention and it seems like she aims for it to replace Anime Matsuri following some controversies with the event.

Amouranth is one of the internet’s top content creators, with millions of followers across Twitter, Twitch, OnlyFans, and more. Her streams, combined with OF content, have earned her millions that she’s used to invest in lucrative business ventures.

With a steady stream of income, the former cosplayer has expressed interest in starting up her own convention with the intent of “righting a wrong” in her hometown.

Despite keeping fans in the dark for a bit, Amouranth may have revealed the catalyst for her decision on Twitter while discussing the history of Houston’s Anime Matsuri convention.

Amouranth takes aim at Anime Matsuri with her own convention

In a series of tweets, the hot tub streamer posted some news articles about John Leigh, the event manager for Anime Matsuri, and sexual harassment allegations against him.

“Can you apologize away sexual harassment?” asked Siragusa. “What about offering an underaged girl alcohol (after you ask her age) and then asking their relationship status as a prelude to guesting?”

After asking her fans about their experiences at the convention, the streamer inquired if they would avoid attending – despite it being the second-biggest anime con in North America.

“What other options could there be?” Amouranth rhetorically pondered in response to a fan noting how the convention has seen its attendance drop over the years while not cutting ties with Leigh.

It’s not clear yet if Amouranth’s convention idea will come to fruition as it’s still in the early stages, but she seems hellbent on making it a reality. We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds in the months ahead.