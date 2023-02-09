Amouranth explains why Slushy is the TikTok of OnlyFans

Twitch star streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has explained how Slushy has taken her content to the next level, after the content monetization platform helped host her birthday stream.

Amouranth has exploded in popularity on social media, thanks to her incredible marketing and a sharp eye for business opportunities.

Beyond being one of the most popular streamers on Twitch and one of the most successful models on OnlyFans, Sirigusa has managed to parlay those opportunities into incredible wealth thanks to some shrewd business dealings. Her purchases of several 7-Elevens and gas stations have expanded her revenue streams and increased her income substantially.

Article continues after ad

When she announced that she would be partnering with Slushy for a birthday extravaganza stream, including having a portion of the party streamed exclusively on their platform, it was certainly a change of pace for regular viewers.

Listening to Amouranth discuss her dealings with Slushy, though, the decision seems to have been a no-brainer.

Amouranth dishes on her Slushy birthday bash

Amouranth explained what drew her to Slushy in an exclusive interview with Dexerto, praising the company’s marketing team and their impressive billboard campaign to hype up the event.

That campaign was created to help market Amouranth’s recent birthday bash, which was live-streamed on Slushy and her personal Twitch account. With massive content creators like xQc and CodeMiko in attendance, the party was a huge hit, with over 27,000 viewers joining the celebration on Twitch.

Article continues after ad

But it wasn’t just the marketing team at Slushy that impressed Amouranth. She expressed her admiration and belief in the platform’s future.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Amouranth praises Slushy as TikTok mixed with OnlyFans

“On the feed, it’s like short-form videos that promote everybody’s pages,” she explained. “And then you access paid content from there.”

The site allows creators to post and share short-form content, which will then draw users to the creator’s paid page. This means that – unlike OnlyFans where users have to subscribe to access a creator’s content first – Slushy will give the creators ways to market themselves directly on the platform to users who don’t know about them.

Article continues after ad

It is that level of discoverability that gives Amouranth confidence in this relatively young website (the app launched in June 2022), mixing the pros of TikTok with OnlyFans.

“I believe in them a lot,” she said. And with her record of picking businesses to invest in, that endorsement carries plenty of weight.

For more information from this interview, read more about Amouranth’s experience with stalkers and “catfish” accounts here.