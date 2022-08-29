Amouranth explains why she’d be a VTuber if she could restart streaming career

Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa says she would become a VTuber if she had the opportunity to restart her career.

Amouranth has risen through the ranks to become the most-watched female streamer on any platform, beating out the likes of Pokimane and Valkyrae along the way.

From hot tub streams to controversial OnlyFans content, Siragusa has seemingly done it all and has amassed a fortune in the process, earning her millions each month with followers all over the internet.

However, according to the streaming queen, if she could go back in time and do it all over again, she’d change things considerably and go the VTubing route instead of showing herself off during broadcasts.

Amouranth says she’d be a VTuber if she could start over

In an interview with Business Insider, one of Amouranth’s assistants, Morgan Bancroft spoke about the times obsessed fans were a threat to their livelihoods.

One notable example she brought up was when a stalker from Estonia showed up at Siragusa’s home office and the police had to be called.

Instagram/Pokimane/Amouranth/Valkyrae Amouranth has soared past Pokimane and Valkyrae as the most-watched female streamer.

“Every day I ask [my assistants], have they lost hope in humanity,” Amouranth said. “If I was starting social media now, I would actually just go the VTuber route.”

VTubing has become increasingly popular in recent years with creators using a digitalized version of themselves for broadcasts. Despite not having an actual person in the flesh for these streams, they still get hundreds of thousands of viewers.

According to Amouranth, VTubing is “the most secure,” but given her current presence in the streaming world, don’t expect her to suddenly shift her content to the VTubing sphere.

That said, it’s certainly possible we see Amouranth try out a VTuber persona for fun in the future, similar to how fellow Twitch star Pokimane did. We’ll just have to see.