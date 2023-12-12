Amanda Bynes responds as fans shocked by new look after viral TikTok

Amanda Bynes has defended her new look after stories swirled online about the differences between ‘then and now.’

Amanda Bynes has seldom been in the media since her early acting career, as she’s been in and out of hospitals for mental health treatment since 2013.

However, her recent announcement online about her podcast with Paul Sieminski had fans questioning her new look.

Bynes has since responded, admitting to getting plastic surgery.

Amanda Bynes had plastic surgery on her face and eyes

A TikToker recently uploaded a video of Bynes from 2003. The poster intended to show the difference in Bynes’ new look by including a text overlay saying, “Amanda Bynes in 2003 vs Amanda Bynes in 2023.”

The video compared Bynes’ appearance during an interview earlier on in her career to a video she recently uploaded about the podcast she just started.

However, after multiple stories began to swirl in the media about Bynes’ “new look,” she shared an update, revealing she had plastic surgery on the skin folds and corners of her eyes to reduce the puffiness and bags.

She said the plastic surgery was “one of the best things” she could have ever done for her “self-confidence.”

Though Bynes shared details about her plastic surgery, she had only done so to clear up the rumors she was reading online about how differently she looked.

Fans of Bynes who noticed the changes in her face have reacted by saying the comparison from 2003 to 2023 looked like “two different people.”

Another fan wrote, “I think the way she is now, particularly her style, is what she truly is and not that Ms. ‘perfect’ girl.”

However, many fans of Bynes shared that they were eager to hear her new podcast. They also commented saying they want Bynes to have a “comeback.”

Though fans have their concerns, Bynes is clearly happy about her plastic surgery results.

As for her new podcast, the first episode aired on Spotify just a few days ago on December 8 where she and her co-host spoke with tattoo artist Dahlia Moth.