Married At First Sight Australia stars “reprimanded” for leaking cheating scandal

Two contestants from Married At First Sight Australia have reportedly been banned from all media appearances by the show’s producers.

Married At First Sight Australia has seen its fair share of cheating scandals over the years and now it looks like one pair who secretly got together during 2024’s season 11 has gotten into trouble with producers.

Jonathan McCullough and Ellie Dix were first revealed to have been secretly messaging during the final commitment ceremony, though Jono insisted at the time that it was just friendly. Nonetheless, he went on to dramatically break up with Lauren during the final vows.

However, many fans of the show were already clued into Jono and Ellie’s antics thanks to the pair being spotted in public together after filming first wrapped. And according to Yahoo Lifestyle, producers weren’t happy.

An insider told the publication that the pair had been “reprimanded” for attempting to “ruin the whole show” before it had even premiered.

Channel Nine and the show’s production company Endemol Shine Australia decided the appropriate “damage control” meant withdrawing both Jono and Ellie from “all media opportunities” to prevent further spoilers from leaking.

This would explain the pair’s lack of public appearances since the leak. Though this may begin to change as now the show is finally catching up, with Jono and Lauren officially calling it quits and Lauren stating her time was “completely wasted.”

Fans will have to wait for the reunion to see whether Jono and Ellie finally hard-launch their relationship.