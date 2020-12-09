Alinity accuses 100 Thieves’ The Mob of online “harassment”

Twitch streamer Natalia ‘Alinity’ Mogollon has slammed 100 Thieves’ content creation group The Mob, accusing them of double standards in their stance against online harassment and hate.

Alinity has been right at the center of some big ban controversies, some of which she escaped unpunished, during her time as a full-time streamer.

One of which included accusations of animal cruelty after she was seen throwing her cat during a livestream. Despite being cleared following an investigation from Saskatoon SPCA, she claims some people still troll her over the incident on a daily basis.

After seeing a number of comments posted on Twitter by members of The Mob and other 100 Thieves members – namely Froste, Classy, and JhbTeam – Alinity has fired a few shots of her own.

Alinity slams The Mob over tweets

In a thread of posts, Froste showed a strong stance against toxic communities online.

One of the tweets stated: “Any normal person would be creeped out by a stranger being absolutely obsessed with them.”

If you thought gaming was "toxic" in the early 2010's wait until this kind of thing becomes the norm and every creator's community has the same "with us or against us" mentality. Idk the op, but he's getting hate for speaking the objective truth. You have my respect @jawshalt1 — Froste 💯 (@Froste) December 7, 2020

The comment appeared to trigger a reaction from Alinity, too, who claims she has been subject to the exact same abuse.

At first, she responded: “But you didn’t seem to mind toxicity when mob members made frequent tweets over the span of a year sh**ting on me and sending harassment. Remember my birthday post with a thousand hate messages?”

Following on from that, Froste said it was actually Alinity wanting to bring up the cat situation for impressions and views.

You’re bringing all this up again for no reason when you cried on the TL for people to stop bringing it up??? If impressions and viewer counts are low just throw your cat against a wall again, don’t try to come at me, sweetie https://t.co/RFQgTulbyi — Froste 💯 (@Froste) December 9, 2020

In the series of screenshots that followed on December 9, she highlighted comments from members posting about her on social media. She says this has triggered people to harass her in replies online, to a point where she’s had to block many of them.

She said: “What if you made a mistake, and got made fun of on the daily by a hate mob? And the hate mob has way more people on their side, to the point where you can’t do anything but accept the harassment and block them; and they laugh about how they got blocked.

“And then, that hate mob talks platitudes about positivity and being against harassing people? I think it would upset you enough to feel like you have to say something. Because these people might just hurt someone else.”

(1/2)What if you made a mistake, and got made fun of on the daily by a hate mob? And the hate mob has way more people on their side, to the point where you can't do anything but accept the harrassment and block them; and they laugh about how they got blocked. https://t.co/RzZkOP7urS pic.twitter.com/qwttd9n8oB — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) December 9, 2020

Whether or not this back and forth will continue on Twitter remains to be seen, but there’s clearly some some bad blood between the parties.