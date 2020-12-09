Logo
Alinity accuses 100 Thieves’ The Mob of online “harassment”

Published: 9/Dec/2020 16:07 Updated: 9/Dec/2020 16:31

by David Purcell
Alinity / The Mob

100 Thieves The Mob

Twitch streamer Natalia ‘Alinity’ Mogollon has slammed 100 Thieves’ content creation group The Mob, accusing them of double standards in their stance against online harassment and hate. 

Alinity has been right at the center of some big ban controversies, some of which she escaped unpunished, during her time as a full-time streamer.

One of which included accusations of animal cruelty after she was seen throwing her cat during a livestream. Despite being cleared following an investigation from Saskatoon SPCA, she claims some people still troll her over the incident on a daily basis.

After seeing a number of comments posted on Twitter by members of The Mob and other 100 Thieves members – namely Froste, Classy, and JhbTeam – Alinity has fired a few shots of her own.

Alinity poses with her two Samoyed pups.
Instagram: Alinity Divine
Twitch star Alinity Divine was cleared of all suspicion of animal cruelty following an investigation.

Alinity slams The Mob over tweets

In a thread of posts, Froste showed a strong stance against toxic communities online.

One of the tweets stated: “Any normal person would be creeped out by a stranger being absolutely obsessed with them.”

The comment appeared to trigger a reaction from Alinity, too, who claims she has been subject to the exact same abuse.

At first, she responded: “But you didn’t seem to mind toxicity when mob members made frequent tweets over the span of a year sh**ting on me and sending harassment. Remember my birthday post with a thousand hate messages?”

Following on from that, Froste said it was actually Alinity wanting to bring up the cat situation for impressions and views.

In the series of screenshots that followed on December 9, she highlighted comments from members posting about her on social media. She says this has triggered people to harass her in replies online, to a point where she’s had to block many of them.

She said: “What if you made a mistake, and got made fun of on the daily by a hate mob? And the hate mob has way more people on their side, to the point where you can’t do anything but accept the harassment and block them; and they laugh about how they got blocked.

“And then, that hate mob talks platitudes about positivity and being against harassing people? I think it would upset you enough to feel like you have to say something. Because these people might just hurt someone else.”

 

Whether or not this back and forth will continue on Twitter remains to be seen, but there’s clearly some some bad blood between the parties.

Charli D’Amelio reveals pressure of public Chase Hudson relationship

Published: 9/Dec/2020 13:42

by Jacob Hale
Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson
Instagram: charlidamelio

Charli D'Amelio Chase Hudson TikTok

Charli D’Amelio has spoken out about the “pressure” of having relationships in the public eye, and the real impact it could have on someone’s love life — including her own relationship with potential flame Chase Hudson.

The 16-year-old TikTok star has had an on/off relationship with Chase for the last couple of years, and it’s still not exactly clear whether they’re together again, but there may be a valid reason for the secrecy of it all.

In fact, as you see with many A-List celebrities, the amount of interest people show in her relationship is clearly a sore spot for Charli, and she would clearly like to keep those things under wraps.

Here’s what she had to say.

charli damelio and chase hudson on boat
Instagram: charlidamelio
Charli and Chase have been on and off for a while.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the subject of her love life and personal relationships came up, especially with how much her relationship with Chase Hudson has popped up across multiple outlets.

“Honestly, having people involved in your relationship can break it,” the younger D’Amelio sister said. “It can really tear who you are down as a person.”

She continued: “When you start noticing yourself getting into that place where you’re like ‘Wow, these people are more invested in seeing us fail than they want to actually see us be happy together’… It can be really detrimental, and you just have to stay true to yourself.”

Topic starts at 9:34

Clarifying that this isn’t just specific to her relationship with Chase and that it can affect any kind of relationship or friendship, Charli has clearly seen the negative effects of having people prying into her private life.

Especially being as young as she is, this level of fame can’t always be easy to handle for Charli, but she seems to be handling it very well. After all, you don’t become the most followed TikTok creator for nothing, and she clearly resonates with a lot of people.