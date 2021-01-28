 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to address GameStop stocks drama live on Twitch – how to watch - Dexerto
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to address GameStop stocks drama live on Twitch – how to watch

Published: 28/Jan/2021 21:46

by Theo Salaun
New York congressional representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, is turning to Twitch to address the recent unfolding situation with GameStop’s $GME stocks, Reddit’s retail investors, and the response by apps like Robinhood.

As Twitch continues to gain popularity, so does its stature amongst people outside of the gaming industry. Notably, politicians like AOC and Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar made waves in 2020 when they promoted voter turnout with a massively successful Among Us stream alongside some of Twitch’s biggest streamers.

Further, Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker became the most-watched Twitch streamer in November as the political commentator delved into the U.S. presidential election. In light of that emerging political discourse on the platform, it should be no surprise that AOC is turning to Twitch, once again, to discuss the recent GameStop stocks drama.

In the past week or so, $GME has skyrocketed (alongside AMC Theatres’ $AMC and Nokia’s $NOK) thanks to retail investors spurred by TikTok and, most prominently, Reddit’s r/wallstreetbets. Now, trading has been halted by apps like Robinhood and Webull — prompting AOC to schedule a “fireside chat” stream on Twitch to discuss the situation.

How to watch AOC’s GameStop Twitch stream

AOC’s Twitch stream to discuss the GameStop situation will be aired live on Twitch from the politician’s official channel.

You can find scheduling details and the stream below.

  • Date: January 28, 2021
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 PT, 12:30 GMT)

As for the stream itself, when AOC goes live you’ll be able to tune in here:

While further details about the live stream remain unavailable, it’s likely that AOC will discuss the situation in general and also field questions from her chat. With hundreds of thousands of followers, discussion is likely to be active and the audience should be massive.

As the congresswoman explains in her announcement tweet, she intends to “discuss today’s developments with GameStop and retail trading.” This follows a series of tweets discussing Robinhood’s behavior and the general reactions to the massive consequences of this week’s retail trading.

As an added bonus, she noted that “a guest or two” may participate in the stream. It is unknown who those guests may be, but fans will certainly be curious to tune in and find out.

Logan Paul floored after pranksters “steal” wheels from new custom truck

Published: 28/Jan/2021 21:05

by Virginia Glaze
Logan Paul pranked by Diesel Brothers
YouTube: HeavyDSparks

YouTube star Logan Paul has acquired yet another impressive vehicle — but the brilliant minds who built it pulled a hilarious prank on the content creator by “stealing” its wheels upon delivery.

A hugely popular YouTuber needs an equally huge truck, and that’s just what Logan Paul received after the minds behind Discovery’s Diesel Brothers built him an impressive custom rig of his very own.

With sleek black paint, a booming sound system and even a mount for potential paintball gun fights, this souped up Dodge Ram is nothing to sneeze at — which is exactly why the Diesel Brothers made a hilarious show of delivering the mega cab to his doorstep.

Under cover of darkness, Dave Sparks and his crew brought the truck to Paul’s neighborhood and removed its wheels, leaving the ride sitting on wooden blocks before retreating back to their hotel room.

Logan Paul new truck
YouTube: HeavyDSparks
Logan Paul’s new mega cab is nothing to sneeze at.

The next day, the group received a concerned FaceTime call from Logan’s father, who alerted them that the truck’s wheels had been mysteriously removed. The Diesel Brothers played up the incident as a potential theft, completely fooling Logan Paul that his wheels had actually been stolen.

However, the fact that the truck keys had been left inside the cab was not lost on Paul’s crew, who seemed entirely confused and befuddled about the situation when they met up a few hours later.

Logan even joked that his brother may have had something to do with the “theft,” claiming that Conor McGregor’s crew may have pulled a fast one on him after being challenged by Jake one too many times.

Luckily, the YouTubers pulled up with the tires not too long afterward, making for a very relieved Logan Paul, who admitted that he’d been thoroughly Punk’d.

“Yo, this is fucking hilarious,” a smiling Logan admitted when all was revealed. “This was great. Two seconds too late with the, ‘It’s a prank!’ moment.”

 

In fact, Logan claimed that this is the first official truck he’s ever owned — but it won’t be the last of his adventures with the Diesel Brothers, leaving many more shenanigans in store for the future.