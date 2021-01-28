Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to address GameStop stocks drama live on Twitch – how to watch - Dexerto

New York congressional representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, is turning to Twitch to address the recent unfolding situation with GameStop’s $GME stocks, Reddit’s retail investors, and the response by apps like Robinhood.

As Twitch continues to gain popularity, so does its stature amongst people outside of the gaming industry. Notably, politicians like AOC and Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar made waves in 2020 when they promoted voter turnout with a massively successful Among Us stream alongside some of Twitch’s biggest streamers.

Further, Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker became the most-watched Twitch streamer in November as the political commentator delved into the U.S. presidential election. In light of that emerging political discourse on the platform, it should be no surprise that AOC is turning to Twitch, once again, to discuss the recent GameStop stocks drama.

In the past week or so, $GME has skyrocketed (alongside AMC Theatres’ $AMC and Nokia’s $NOK) thanks to retail investors spurred by TikTok and, most prominently, Reddit’s r/wallstreetbets. Now, trading has been halted by apps like Robinhood and Webull — prompting AOC to schedule a “fireside chat” stream on Twitch to discuss the situation.

I’ll be hopping on Twitch at 8:30pm tonight to discuss today’s developments with GameStop and retail trading. 👾 Might have a guest or two join – we’ll see. See you there! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

How to watch AOC’s GameStop Twitch stream

AOC’s Twitch stream to discuss the GameStop situation will be aired live on Twitch from the politician’s official channel.

You can find scheduling details and the stream below.

Date : January 28, 2021

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 PT, 12:30 GMT)

As for the stream itself, when AOC goes live you’ll be able to tune in here:

While further details about the live stream remain unavailable, it’s likely that AOC will discuss the situation in general and also field questions from her chat. With hundreds of thousands of followers, discussion is likely to be active and the audience should be massive.

As the congresswoman explains in her announcement tweet, she intends to “discuss today’s developments with GameStop and retail trading.” This follows a series of tweets discussing Robinhood’s behavior and the general reactions to the massive consequences of this week’s retail trading.

As an added bonus, she noted that “a guest or two” may participate in the stream. It is unknown who those guests may be, but fans will certainly be curious to tune in and find out.