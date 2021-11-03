Airrack’s YouTube channel has disappeared

Airrack’s YouTube channel has randomly disappeared from the platform, following a segment on Keemstar’s Drama Alert.

With over two million subscribers on his channel, comedic vlogger Airrack has uploaded countless hilarious videos including his ‘couch series’ featuring fellow YouTuber Logan Paul.

On November 1, the creator uploaded a skit where he snuck into a music festival as a fake DJ.

However, Keemstar called him out on Drama Alert after he realized Airrack actually snuck into the festival as a fake EMT, stating that it didn’t “sit well” with him and it was “disrespectful.”

What happened to Airrack’s YouTube channel?

Shortly after Keemstar uploaded his November 3 episode of DramaAlert – where he called out Airrack for his disrespectful actions – the YouTuber’s channel was removed.

This was quickly noticed by the DramaAlert host, who took to Twitter to alert fans.

“YouTuber Airrack channel has been deleted off YouTube. Not sure if it’s related to the new #DramaAlert that came out today or not,” he said.

YouTuber Airrack channel has been deleted off YouTube. Not sure if it’s related to the new #DramaAlert that came out today or not. pic.twitter.com/zbK7IpWtAw — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) November 3, 2021

At the time of writing, it’s unclear as to whether or not the channel will return soon – or why it’s gone from the website in the first place.

Airrack has not addressed the situation publicly, though it’s highly unlikely the YouTuber will remain silent on the matter for much longer.