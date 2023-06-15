Airline investigating after TikTok star has explosive diarrhea in “pastry mix-up”

An airline has started an investigation after a TikTok star revealed she had explosive diarrhea after getting a non-gluten-free pastry despite having celiac disease.

Having an allergy to certain food types or ingredients isn’t uncommon, with Celiac Disease causing an allergy to gluten being among the most common around the world

It makes eating out hard, as you have to ask for specific items — risking the chance of it getting mixed up and causing a reaction.

TikTok star Chloe Chapdelaine learned this the hard way by getting explosive diarrhea after a “pastry mix-up” that caused them to open up an investigation.

Airline starts investigation after TikToker pastry mix-up

Uploaded on June 4, Chloe shared the “worst flight of her life.” Revealing that she got a gluten-free food tray from the airline she was on — but quickly learned that she received a non-gluten-free pastry.

However, it wasn’t until she had already eaten half of it.

Left with explosive diarrhea for the rest of her flight to Los Angeles, Chloe’s story has been viewed over three million times since.

https://www.tiktok.com/@chloe.chapdelaine/video/7240997785951096070?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7234565026177500718

The Airline made a statement to The New York Post on June 14, 2023, mentioning that they were disappointed to hear the TikTok star’s complaint.

“Emirates aims to cater to all passenger-specific needs by offering a number of special meals that cover as many medical, dietary, and religious requirements as possible,” The rep said.

“The safety and health of our customers is taken very seriously.”

Neither Chloe nor the airline has issued an update regarding the investigation at the time of writing, but we’ll be sure to update you if they do.

