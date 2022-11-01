TikToker goes viral after storming out of first date due to woman’s diet requirements

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker went viral after admitting he walked out of his “disaster” first date, because he learned about the woman’s particular dietary requirements.

French actor and model Renan Pacheco took to the social media app to share what happened on his first date in America.

“I had my first date with an American woman, it was a disaster!” Renan said in a video with over 18.2 million views, as he told the story. “I arrive at the restaurant, first of all her name is Kimberley. Oh lala, Kimberley, it’s not my favorite name but it’s fine.

“She’s pretty, so we sit down we take the menu and she looks me in the eye and she tells me she doesn’t eat gluten.”

The actor simply could not believe this, as he told his date: “Gluten is my life. Kimberley, gluten is… croissant. Gluten is, is, baguette, how can you not eat gluten?”

Getting frustrated and confused, Renan decided to have a glass of wine to take a breather, and it was at that point that he learned Kimberley doesn’t drink alcohol.

“I ask her what do you want to drink and she says to me she doesn’t drink alcohol,” he said and gasped.

“How can you not drink alcohol in your life? Kimberley! Wine is joy! So I’m sorry, I left the restaurant without saying goodbye.

“I couldn’t stay there, I can’t have a love relationship with someone who doesn’t eat gluten and doesn’t drink wine. I’m sorry Kimberley.”

Renan was flooded with comments after sharing his experience on TikTok, with some saying they understand his struggle.

“Yeeees don’t trust people who don’t eat bread and drink at all,” one user said. “Lost me at ‘doesn’t eat gluten!’ then I cried at the ‘doesn’t drink’ haha,” another wrote.

Others pointed out that Kimberley likely had her reasons for her diet.

“Lol I get it but a surprising amount of people can’t eat gluten for medical reasons,” one shared. “Maybe she’s allergic to alcohol,” another offered.