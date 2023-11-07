Airbnb host shocked after finding Florida man hiding under bed

An Airbnb host was in for quite the surprise when he found a Florida man hiding under the bed in a unit as he cleaned up after a guest’s stay.

There have been hundreds of Airbnb horror stories over the years and just when you thought they couldn’t get any crazier, a host literally found a Florida man under the bed after being allowed inside by a renter.

In a series of TikToks going viral on the platform, Airbnb host Luis Lopez showed the moment he spotted the Florida man, the police getting involved, and why he decided not to press charges.

You might be very surprised by the outcome of the videos, which have been viewed millions of times since being uploaded earlier in November.

Police called after Florida man spotted hiding under bed in Airbnb

In the first video posted on November 2 and geotagged as Florida, Luis revealed that as he was cleaning the rental unit, he discovered the man under the bed with his phone plugged into a charger.

“You gotta get out from under the bed, bro,” Luis commanded to no response. “This is in our Airbnb.”

Following this up, Lopez uploaded a second video where the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office had arrived to deal with the problem. After being handcuffed and forced from under the bed, the man revealed that the guests who stayed in the unit had let him in and allowed him to remain inside even when they had left.

According to Lopez, he decided not to press charges because the Florida man never broke in.

“He was let in by the renter who rented from us. He let him in and then he left, so the guy stayed there and tried to hide. I would just be harming someone for fun,” he explained. “I did take it up with the renter and we are getting that under control.”

That said, Lopez did ask for a trespass order to prevent the Florida man from coming back, noting that if he did, that’s when he would pursue more drastic legal action.

This is hardly the first time an Airbnb host had to deal with an unexpected surprise from a former guest. Back in August, a host was left baffled when their home was completely flooded after a guest checked out while leaving the taps running as the sinks were plugged.