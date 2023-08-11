AI resurrects DMX and 2Pac for “mind-blowing” new viral song

With new AI technology, YouTuber ‘Dopfunk‘ was able to create a posthumous collaborative song between late rappers DMX and 2Pac.

The dispute about evolving AI technology has many people going back and forth online, with celebrities like Ice Cube being strictly against it.

Rapper Lil Wayne has even commented on the vastly growing trend to make AI-generated songs with his voice, saying he’d be surprised if AI could replicate him, as he believes he’s too “amazing” to be duplicated.

However, for late artists, AI-generated songs could very well keep the opinions of technological replication above the water, as YouTuber Dopfunk’s recent mix of DMX and 2Pac has fans roaring with approval.

Instagram: dmx The sound of the late DMX and 2Pac has been brought back to life by YouTube sensation Dopfunk.

Viewers call posthumous DMX and 2Pac AI song the “best” remix they’ve ever heard

Dopfunk’s YouTube channel is full of AI-generated songs made by himself. He has tracks that include renowned artists like 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, and most recently, the late DMX and 2Pac.

Along with his AI songs, which sound acutely close to the real artists, are Dopfunk’s original titles that he creates as well. There’s ‘Next Generation’ with 50 Cent, ‘Four Cornered Room’ with 2Pac, and ‘The Storm’ with Ja Rule.

Though his tracks have received thousands of views, dopfunk’s posthumous song ‘Facing Death’ featuring both late artists DMX and 2Pac has gained the likes of even more people.

One fan commented on the YouTube song, saying, “Honestly this is mind-blowing!” They continued, “This is Tupac rapping and I don’t care what anyone says. The best remix I’ve ever heard!”

Another shared their gratitude for Dopfunk’s creation, saying, “Unreal! Pac was everything to me growing up! For just a second it felt like he was here with us! Thank you for giving us fans another chance to hear him! Much respect.”

Another viewer even credited the awe-inspiring technology, saying, “A masterful technology for those that have passed.”

Though AI-generated songs have become a viral discussion and trend, there has not been any inclination that artists will lose their fanbase due to technological replications. If anything, it sparks the debate on what sounds better, a performing artist or a duplicated rendition by a computer.

Dopfunk isn’t the only one mixing epic AI beats and lyrics to make a late artist come to life, as TikToker ‘Alverse2’ also created a posthumous rendition of a Kanye West and Jay Z song. However, the AI remix was with Biggie Smalls and 2Pac, making for yet another exemplary example of what AI is able to do.