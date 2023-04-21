AI brings Biggie and Tupac back to life with new song and fans say it’s fire

Artificial Intelligence has created yet another major music mashup that’s going viral, this time between the late rap greats Biggie Smalls and Tupac.

Artificial intelligence has become a hot topic over the past several months as more technology emerges that can create impressive — and sometimes frightening — content.

For example, deepfaked content of female Twitch streamers took over the internet last year. On top of that, many artists across the net have spoken out against AI artworks, which can be created by placing simple text prompts into a learning algorithm.

Now, AI has advanced to the point where it can perfectly recreate someone’s voice, as seen in the case of an AI episode of the Joe Rogan podcast that published a shockingly accurate rendition of both the famous host and Steve Jobs.

AI collab between Biggie and Tupac goes viral

AI has also taken to creating songs from some of the world’s top music artists… the latest of which has paired two rap greats for a cover of an iconic song.

In April, a TikTok creator named ‘AIverse2’ uploaded a jaw-dropping cover of the song **** In Paris, originally by Kanye West and Jay Z. However, this time, the TikToker used AI to replace the artists with Biggie Smalls and Tupac — and this pairing is nothing short of a masterpiece.

Commenters couldn’t get enough of this legendary pairing on such an iconic song, but others are wary of what this technology could potentially lead to.

“This is both dope and scary AF at the same time,” one user said.

“We’re living through a pivotal moment in history,” another mused.

“This and the hologram concerts would be wild af!” yet another commenter exclaimed.

TikTok: aiverse2 Commenters were split after hearing an AI collab between Biggie and Tupac.

This is far from the first time someone has made a song using the voices of prominent artists with the help of AI. In fact, one netizen went viral after creating an original song ‘Heart on My Sleeve’ between Drake and The Weeknd… but the popular AI track has sparked some backlash from music buffs over what impact this might have on the industry.