Dr Disrespect starts spitting bars after insane Triple-Threat challenge win

Dr Disrespect began spitting bars on stream after completing an insane Triple-Threat challenge, and fans absolutely loved it.

Dr Disrespect, by far, is one of the most entertaining streamers on the internet. For years now, the two-time champion has pushed boundaries when it comes to making content.

Whether it be his over-the-top personality or studio-level quality broadcasts, the former CoD developer always finds a way to keep his viewers engaged.

In a recent live stream, the YouTube streaming star began spitting some fire bars after completing a challenge, and fans absolutely loved it.

Dr Disrespect raps on stream after completing challenge

During his April 19 broadcast, the two-time champ was aiming to complete the Triple-Threat challenge — attempting to get a win on three different games in one stream.

The YouTube star started with his daily game of Wordle as a warm-up, which of course, he quickly completed before moving on to PGA — this, too, was no match for the Doc.

While it was smooth sailing so far, he’d soon run into some problems as he battled to get a win on PUBG. But, after almost two hours, he finally managed to get his winner-winner chicken dinner before moving on to Apex Legends.

However, Apex certainly took its toll on Dr Disrespect, taking the YouTube streamer almost three hours to get his last win of the challenge. Feeling groovy, and with a beat on in the background, the two-time blockbuster champion began spitting some bars — which ultimately led to him working on a full verse.

Timestamp at 6:15:05

After 10 minutes of crafting a few lines on his notepad, he was finally ready to unleash the lyrical masterpiece he created.

“Drip drip, take a sip, let your mind flip, on a motherf**king lime squeeze tip, click-click let it rip, hello how you doing nine-nine made them quit. Sh sh sh sh sh sh I’m sky high on a trip, so no lip.”

It isn’t the first time we’ve seen Dr Disrespect venture into making music. Over the years, he’s released several songs — which are frequently used throughout his live streams.

While rapping is different from what he’s released previously, it’s fair to say members of The Champions Club would love a fully produced song.