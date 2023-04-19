Anthony Fantano responds to AI Drake & The Weeknd song going crazy viral

Popular YouTuber and music critic Anthony Fantano has given his thoughts about the AI-generated Drake & The Weeknd track that’s gone crazy viral.

Over the last few months, an increasing number of AI-generated content has gained popularity with users across the internet.

This includes videos or songs made with deepfake voices of public figures, like the recent AI-Generated collab between Drake and The Weeknd that’s gone so viral even Dr Disrespect has mentioned it.

Popular music critic & YouTuber Anthony Fantano has given his thoughts about the recent Drake & The Weeknd collab, and he’s not quite sure about it.

Anthony Fantano responds to AI Drake & The Weeknd track

In a video uploaded on April 18, Fantano stitched the AI track’s creator with his thoughts surrounding the surge of deepfake songs and their ability to go crazy viral.

“This is not good. This is not good. I don’t know who this is not going to be good for entirely right this moment but I don’t think it’s going to be very good,” he said. “There’s a lot of people talking about ‘oh yeah, this is gonna like turn the industry upside down… the labels are in trouble now.

“For sure it’s got them sweating a little bit, if it didn’t then I don’t think they’d be going through the lengths that they are to have this song taken down. But, once they figure out the recipe with this thing… it’s going to be a payday for them.”

At the time of writing, the song ‘Heart On My Sleeve’ has been removed from all streaming services.

“There’s going to be so many new Juice Wrld songs, you’re not even going to know where they’re coming from,” he added.

We’ll have to wait to see how AI affects the music industry in the coming years, but Anthony Fantano has made his thoughts on it clear for now.

