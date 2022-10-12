Steve Jobs stars in Joe Rogan podcast thanks to artificial intelligence

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

An artificial intelligence has created a fake podcast episode of the Joe Rogan Experience starring the late Steve Jobs — and the audio is going viral online.

Artificial Intelligence is taking social media by storm, with tools like the Dall-E Mini allowing netizens to create original artwork based on a series of simple text prompts.

More recently, OpenAI’s Dall-E 2 became available to use by signup without a waitlist, with users across the net utilizing AI to generate jaw-dropping conceptual images in a more complex and accurate fashion from its Mini version.

However, there’s another AI tool that’s dropping jaws on social platforms, which is able to recreate realistic conversations using pre-existing recordings of a person.

AI creates fake podcast episode with Joe Rogan and Steve Jobs

The tool, called ‘podcast ai,’ recently published a fake episode of the ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast with special guest Steve Jobs — the late CEO, co-founder, and chair of Apple, who passed away in 2011.

The recording begins with Joe Rogan welcoming his “freak b**ches” to the “Bro Jogan Experience” before introducing Jobs, who he finds “weird and brilliant” with “amazing taste.”

“It’s great to be on the show,” an AI-generated Jobs replies. “Your audience is just so different from your normal Apple users, and that’s a good thing. It’s cool.”

While a short snippet of the conversation was posted to Twitter, the entire 19-minute long episode can be viewed on podcast ai website, where the two figures exchange laughs, banter, and the history of tech and the MacIntosh.

The internet, however, seems divided as to the ethics of using a deceased person’s voice to create fake conversations. One notable post called the possibility a “pretty straightforward evil thing to do.”

Others, though, are psyched at what this means for the future of AI technology, while others are worried about the lines between what’s real and what’s fabricated blurring.

This isn’t the first time AI has ignited debate; as a result of the Dall-E’s popularity, some artists are speaking out against the tool, predicting a future where programs replace employees to create concept art in the snap of a finger.

For now, the tool continues to be a popular trend online, with TikTokers even using AI tech as part of a fad on the viral video app.