Adin Ross’s girlfriend is ready to fight Amouranth after ‘leech’ comment

Adin Ross’s girlfriend, Kick streamer ‘demisux,’ is ready to fight fellow streamer Amouranth after she called her a ‘leech’ due to her status as Adin’s partner.

Adin Ross is one of the biggest streamers on Kick, who notably switched to the platform last year due to frustrations with Twitch’s Terms of Service.

Since then, Kick has signed a slew of other high-profile talent, such as xQc with his infamous $100 million deal, and even Amouranth, a streaming powerhouse who’s made millions on OnlyFans on top of her other platforms.

Article continues after ad

Adin Ross recently shook up his community after announcing that he’s currently dating ‘demisux,’ a fitness and gaming influencer who’s been active on YouTube since 2009.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: demisux Demisux’s Kick viewership peaked at 45K in early January after going public with boyfriend Adin Ross.

After going public with Adin, Demi’s viewership on Kick skyrocketed to 45k in early January — something that was mentioned to Amouranth during one of her recent broadcasts.

Amouranth calls Adin Ross’s girlfriend a “leech” after views skyrocket

However, Amouranth didn’t seem too impressed by Demi’s 37k followers and chalked her popularity up to her being Adin’s girlfriend.

Article continues after ad

“That doesn’t mean anything because she’s Adin’s girlfriend,” she said. “That’s just his viewers. It’s basically an Adin Ross waiting room.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

At first, Demi seemed to take Amouranth’s comments in good spirits, joking that “she lowkey just cooked my b*tch-ass.” However, what Amouranth would say next appeared to set Demi off.

Article continues after ad

“Yeah, that makes sense. So basically, it’s just Adin Ross’s money at that point,” Amouranth continued.

Article continues after ad

“Alright, next time I see this b*tch, it’s hands on-sight. I don’t give a f*ck.”

It was then that Demi heard Amouranth calling her a “leech,” causing her to jump out of her chair in shock. “I’m a leech!” Demi shouted. “Let me just flash my f*cking titties real quick. I’m a f*cking leech. Her f*cking boobs on her chest are leeches.”

It’s clear that there’s no love lost between these two ladies, and only time will tell if Amouranth will respond to Demi’s comments… but this isn’t the first time Amouranth has gotten into some beef with other female creators.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Most recently, Amouranth hit back at comments made by fellow streamer ‘Morgpie,’ who claimed that Amouranth was wealthy due to “poking holes in Twitch’s TOS” with hot tub streams and other such content.