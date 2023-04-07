Adin Ross claims a close streaming friends was told to avoid him because “he’s off the walls”

Adin Ross has claimed that a close friend and fellow content was told by their manager to avoid associating with him.

First making his mark on Twitch and becoming one of the platform’s biggest creators, Adin Ross has exploded in popularity in the last year. However, the popular streamer has been caught up in several controversies on his way to the top of the ladder.

Since his permanent ban from Twitch, and subsequent move to Kick, Adin has come under fire for offering fans money to harm themselves, sharing sexually explicit content, and making transphobic comments.

After these controversies, fans have claimed that many of his friends — including Kai Cenat, iShowSpeed, and xQc — have ‘switched up’ on him. While Adin refused to comment at the time, the Kick ‘poster boy’ has now claimed that a close friend has been told to avoid him.

Adin Ross claims close friend was told to not associate with him

In an April 6 live stream, the Kick star explained to his fans that a close friend was told to avoid him due to the fact that “he’s off the walls.”

“There’s one motherf**ker specifically that I f**king love to death, and I’ll f**king die for that person bro,” Adin said.

“And that motherf**ker got told by a manager, or corporation, some corporate p**sy f**king white businessmen, don’t associate with Adin any more he’s off the f**king walls.”

He continued: “That’s all I’m going to say, bro, I love everyone, and I don’t care anymore.”

It’s unclear who exactly Adin is referring to. However, it’s worth noting that many of his friends are unable to stream with the Kick star due to Twitch’s Terms of Service — which strictly prohibit him from appearing on any Twitch broadcast.