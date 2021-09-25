Addison Rae has perfect response for people criticizing her ‘Versace’ pronunciation

TikTok star Addison Rae had the perfect response to people criticizing her pronunciation of fashion brand Versace after attending Milan Fashion Week.

Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s most popular creators, with over 84 million followers to her name on the platform alone.

But she hasn’t just stuck to being an influencer; in the past year, Rae has released her first song ‘Obsessed,’ revealing that she’s got a whole album in the works, and has even starred in the Netflix romantic comedy ‘He’s All That.’

However, although the star has plenty of fans, she also has quite a lot of haters, and she often comes under criticism for various opportunities she receives. In July she was accused of ‘taking jobs’ after doing some work as a reporter for the UFC.

This time, people are up in arms about Addison’s pronunciation of Versace. The influencer was a guest at the Versace runway show for Milan Fashion Week, and was even able to post several TikToks to the fashion label’s TikTok account.

In a video where she filmed herself getting her makeup done, people were quick to flood the comments with criticism of her pronunciation.

Shortly after, in a video that has now been deleted, Addison sent a video reply to one of these comments, this time with different pronunctiation—and she made sure people knew she got the message by saying ‘Versace’ repeatedly, emphasizing the end of the word.

Although the video is gone now, it seems that Addison didn’t take the backlash to heart too much, and it looks like she had a good time for the rest of the event.