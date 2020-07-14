Manny Khoshbin gushes over Jeffree Star’s $1m McLaren Senna

Manny Khoshbin has marveled at Jeffree Star’s McLaren Senna in a new video ranking YouTubers’ cars, describing it as a "real one-off."

Manny is a popular YouTuber and car collector with 1.5 million Instagram followers and more than 800,000 subscribers on YouTube.

As you'd expect, he has a wide array of cars in his garage, including multiple Bugatti's, a few one-off Hermes editions, and classics from the likes of McLaren and Ferrari.

His extravagant collection of supercars is the envy of most YouTubers, but this time he had decided to judge cars owned by other major car influencers. In the video, he made observations about cars owned by TJ Hunt, Shmee150, Ms.Emelia, Dustin Williams, Garage Goals, Jeffree Star, and Daily Driven Exotics.

In his latest video, Manny paid special attention to Jeffree Star’s impressive track car and called it “one of the most beautiful looking Sennas I’ve seen.” He congratulated Jeffree on getting a “real one-off Senna,” admired the Tiffany blue color, and added: “I love the details all the way down to the wheel locks, the trims on the inside...it just really pops.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lgR0tLY-Fn0

The business mogul continued on: “It drives amazingly on the track, but on the street, especially for a long drive, it is a little bumpy.” However, Manny said that he prefers his McLaren P1, revealing that Jeffree had driven it himself in the past.

Jeffree Star recently bought a custom Toyota Supra from popular car enthusiast TheStradman, who documented the sale while also taking a look at the beauty influencer's own incredible car collection. TheStradman also admired Jeffree’s Senna and considered purchasing one himself.

Manny went on to praise other popular car influencers including Shmee150 and TJ Hunt, calling Shmee’s 4GT a “pretty mean looking car” and praising the self-made body kit on TJ Hunt’s Toyota Supra.