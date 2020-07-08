Bryce Hall responds to Addison Rae pregnancy rumors

Addison Rae has been absent from social media for over a week, leading fans to speculate on what’s going on. Fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall has been quick to address one particularly pressing rumor, however.

Rae is one of the most followed personalities on the social media platform and her TikTok fame has transferred over to other social media as well. From Instagram to YouTube the star boasts millions of loyal followers, though she hasn’t been seen in over a week.

Her last upload on TikTok came on June 29 and ever since, she has seemingly vanished from the internet. No one truly knows the exact reason why, though many have speculated it could be due to recent controversy. An old Instagram livestream caught fire and Rae has been outright silent ever since.

That is just one potential explanation. Others have suggested that she might simply be taking a break from the spotlight. Meanwhile, a leading theory has been that she’s pregnant. In a July 7 interview with ‘celebrity livin’, fellow internet star Hall addressed this particular topic.

Discussing his involvement with Rae, he laughed in response to the topic and simply said “no comment.” While he suggested that “she’s fine,” he wouldn’t give a reason as to why Rae has been avoiding social media of late.

Her hiatus from content creation across social media began unannounced. Rae didn’t address her fans or explain why she’d be disappearing for a little while. Naturally, some ideas gained traction online without any real proof to back them up.

A recent suggestion has been Rae is pregnant and avoiding the pressure of her very public lifestyle for the time being. Voluntarily shutting down this notion, however, Hall outlined how it simply isn’t true.

“Let me just clear it up,” he said. “She’s not pregnant. I don’t know why that’s a thing, but she’s definitely not pregnant.”

This comment from Hall should firmly put an end to that line of speculation, though dedicated fans will likely still be extremely curious why Rae isn’t addressing her community whatsoever.

Rae found herself in hot water recently not just for a resurfaced Instagram livestream, but also for an ‘insensitive’ caption in June. She took the time to respond to that particular backlash, though remains silent on current drama.

Who knows how long she might stay away from social media, though fans can at least scratch the idea of a pregnancy thanks to the latest comments from Hall.