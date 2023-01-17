Absurd Dominio’s order trick goes viral after customer keeps getting free pizzas

A TikToker may have found a way to get free pizzas from Dominio’s through a real-life hack when picking up an order from the store.

Who doesn’t love free food? In this economy, many people have resorted to desperate measures to save money and even found bizarre ways to get pizzas without paying a dime.

In a couple of viral videos on TikTok, user ‘blackoutsbox’ revealed a secret trick he does when he orders that somehow has landed him multiple free Domino’s pizzas and it’s exactly as ridiculous as it sounds.

His primary method? Asking for paper plates. We’re dead serious.

Article continues after ad

Domino’s paper plates trick gets customers free pizzas

In a series of videos, blackoutsbox explained that first, users need to order their pizza online and arrange to pick up the order at the store to pay.

Once at the restaurant, when the order is on the counter, you should distract the cashier by inquiring about paper plates to take their mind off of payment.

In the first video, which was viewed millions of times, the TikToker was never asked to pay and was able to walk out of Domino’s with the pizza in hand.

“If they don’t charge me, it’s their fault!” the TikToker said. “Now you understand the mystery of free pizza and paper plates. Never asked to see my phone. Never charged me. Not my fault.”

Article continues after ad

However, blackoutsbox went on to note that there have been times when he is asked to pay, so the hack isn’t foolproof by any means. That said, the fact he’s been able to get free pizza multiple times is definitely a sign that the trick can be effective.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the comments, other users explained their success ordering online and picking at the store while also joking about the hack being similar to a video game glitch.

“By asking for paper plates it actually cancels the animation of the cashier taking your payment! Make sure to use this on your next speed run!” one humored.

Article continues after ad

“I ordered Domino’s online last night & clicked pay at store, when I picked it up they just handed it to me. They asked if I paid online I said ‘I think so I don’t remember,’” revealed another.

“As a previous Domino’s employee, there’s a small thing on the receipt that says if they paid yet or not, that’s it. Just about half our carry out pizzas were never actually paid for,” someone else explained.

Given the popularity of the videos, it’s not clear if the restaurant has wised up and is checking to make sure pizzas are paid for, so be sure to only try this at your own risk and be sure to pay if you’re asked to.