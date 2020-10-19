72-year-old Twitch streamer OldBuzzardt passes away - Dexerto

A 72-year-old Twitch streamer that went by the name of OldBuzzardt has sadly passed away, with family members leaving the announcement on his Twitch channel to let fans know.

OldBuzzardt, known to friends and fans as Buzz, who previously worked in law enforcement, including stints in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army Active Reserve, would often share his Fortnite gameplay to his loyal fans, with an infectiously happy spirit about him.

Buzz had over 80,000 followers on the platform, and even had his own Creator Code on Epic Games’ hit battle royale title, clearly loving what he was doing and going live almost every day for his viewers to catch up with him.

Unfortunately, on October 17, ahead of a scheduled Fortnite stream, Buzz passed away and his family took it upon themselves to launch his stream with a message to fans letting them know what has happened, and even offering a place for his fans to find support.

The livestream simply contained a still image of Buzz, looking as happy as ever, with a few words.

“It is with a heavy heart we have to inform you that Buzz passed away at home on 10/17/2020,” it read. “We have left the stream and chat open for you all to gather and pay your respects. We hope you know how much you all meant to Buzz.”

It went on to say that his stream was and will continue to be a very special place, before explaining that the moderators will be in the chat offering support, with fans able to leave a nice word or talk about their favorite memories of Buzz with others.

Buzz was a great reminder to his viewers and the wider community that age is really just a number in gaming: while Fortnite was typically looked at as a kid’s game, he jumped on the game everyday and had a great time, fostering a positive and lighthearted community.

We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Buzz’s family, friends and viewers at this sad time.