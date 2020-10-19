 72-year-old Twitch streamer OldBuzzardt passes away - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

72-year-old Twitch streamer OldBuzzardt passes away

Published: 19/Oct/2020 15:16

by Jacob Hale
Twitch: oldbuzzardt

Share

A 72-year-old Twitch streamer that went by the name of OldBuzzardt has sadly passed away, with family members leaving the announcement on his Twitch channel to let fans know.

OldBuzzardt, known to friends and fans as Buzz, who previously worked in law enforcement, including stints in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army Active Reserve, would often share his Fortnite gameplay to his loyal fans, with an infectiously happy spirit about him.

Advertisement

Buzz had over 80,000 followers on the platform, and even had his own Creator Code on Epic Games’ hit battle royale title, clearly loving what he was doing and going live almost every day for his viewers to catch up with him.

Unfortunately, on October 17, ahead of a scheduled Fortnite stream, Buzz passed away and his family took it upon themselves to launch his stream with a message to fans letting them know what has happened, and even offering a place for his fans to find support.

Advertisement
oldbuzzardt Twitch streamer Fortnite
YouTube: oldbuzzardt
Buzz loved playing Fortnite, sharing his gameplay on Twitch and YouTube.

The livestream simply contained a still image of Buzz, looking as happy as ever, with a few words.

“It is with a heavy heart we have to inform you that Buzz passed away at home on 10/17/2020,” it read. “We have left the stream and chat open for you all to gather and pay your respects. We hope you know how much you all meant to Buzz.”

It went on to say that his stream was and will continue to be a very special place, before explaining that the moderators will be in the chat offering support, with fans able to leave a nice word or talk about their favorite memories of Buzz with others.

Advertisement

Buzz was a great reminder to his viewers and the wider community that age is really just a number in gaming: while Fortnite was typically looked at as a kid’s game, he jumped on the game everyday and had a great time, fostering a positive and lighthearted community.

We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Buzz’s family, friends and viewers at this sad time.

Entertainment

Larray calls out Charli D’Amelio, Bryce Hall & more in viral diss track

Published: 19/Oct/2020 13:27

by Alice Hearing
Larray diss track tiktok
YouTube: Larray

Share

Bryce Hall Charli D'Amelio Dolan Twins TikTok

Popular TikToker Larray has released a diss track dramatically calling out a huge number of different creators on TikTok and YouTube.

22-year old Lawrence Merrit, who is better known by his screen name Larray, is part of TikTok content creation collective the Hype House.

Advertisement

His new track “Cancelled” mentions so many different people it’s almost impossible to count. Several of the creators also feature in the music video, set at “Cancelled University.”

Fans are already seriously loving the shade. On Instagram, fans wrote “AS HE SHOULD” and “Stan Larray that’s the only influencer I don’t want to cancel ever.”

Advertisement
Instagram Larray TikTok
Instagram: Larray
Larray is a member of TikTok’s Hype House

Who does Larray diss?

Bryce Hall is first up. Larray says he has “Smelly balls” and claims he’s only famous because he dated Addison Rae. He also adds that Bryce and Josh Richards bullied Chase Hudson.

Other members of the Sway House, namely Griffin Johnson and Noah Beck are attacked too with Larray calling Noah Beck a “thick neck b****, and alleging that Dixie D’Amelio left Griffin because Noah “got a bigger Peter.”

Of course, the Hype House gets a mention with Larray saying Thomas Petrou has bad breath and claiming the Hype left when Charli D’Amelio did. Charli doesn’t get off so easy however with Larray referencing the time a video of Charli vaping caused outrage on social media.

Advertisement

Tony Lopez in particular is called out after allegations that he has been sending Snapchats to underage fans. Of course, the sister squad gets a mention too, with Ethan and Grayson Dolan themselves making a cameo. Larray called them fake and claimed that their channel flopped after the sister squad disbanded. James Charles comes off lightly after the TikToker rapped that his “ass is getting thicker but that forehead getting bigger.”

Other YouTubers mentioned include Tana Mongeau who “gets canceled every 5-7 business days”, Tati Westbrook, who is “forty and complaining about some vitamins,” and David Dobrik after Larray threatens to floor his Tesla.

Larray also refers to the rumor that Shane Dawson sexually assaulted his cat, and references the backlash Nikita Dragun received after she was recently accused of blackfishing. Jeffree Star is also mentioned briefly in one line where Larray accuses him of saying the n-word.

Advertisement

While the TikToker is quick to call out those around him, he has received backlash himself in the last few days after he Tweeted during his livestream that he’s only “pretending to be gay for clout”.