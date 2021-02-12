Logo
100 Thieves’ Yassuo hit with fake cease & desist from ex-girlfriend

Published: 12/Feb/2021 14:12

by Jacob Hale
Yassuo fake cease and desist letter from bella and kat evolved
Twitter: yassuo

100 Thieves content creator Moe ‘Yassuo’ Abdalrhman has been hit with a fake cease and desist following an ongoing drama with his ex-girlfriend Bella — and now he’s responded to it.

That same day, Yassuo and 100T Talent Development manager Ibrahim Eljeilat revealed that Yassuo had actually received a cease and desist letter that turned out to be fake.

Naturally, they saw the humor in the situation, and decided to take photos outside of the imaginary law firm from where the letters supposedly came.

While fans questioned what on earth was going on with the streamer, he took to Twitch to discuss the situation, explaining that the letter came from his ex-girlfriend and he and Ibrahim had to reach out to the company to confirm its legitimacy.

Of course, the letter, which claims Yassuo made “defamatory comments,” wasn’t legitimate at all. During the stream — of which a vod is embedded below — the letter is looked at in detail, confirming it’s from Bella. Yassuo also shows the emails from the law firm it claims to come from, confirming that it’s fake.

He then goes on to explain that the situation is much bigger than simply a cease and desist directed towards him. Another person named in the letter is Jackson ‘KatEvolved’ Dohan, a former mid-laner for TSM Academy and boyfriend of Bella.

As it turns out, Bella had said she was 24 years old, while Dohan is 19. Yassuo is now claiming, however, that she is turning 29 years old in just a couple of months; almost 10 years Dohan’s senior.

Moe went on to explain that he wants no hate or harassment sent to Bella or KatEvolved’s way. “We don’t have to put them down to lift ourselves up,” he said. “We don’t need to give them the attention… I know they want attention, they want clout.”

Bella has since deleted all of her social media accounts, while KatEvolved hasn’t spoken publicly on the situation at all.

Someone that has commented, though, is a “former best friend” of Bella, who says that Jackson is “trapped in an abusive relationship.”

Posted within the tweet is a link to screenshots of Discord chat logs, this definitely adds even more fuel to the fire surrounding this drama. In it, it seems she would frequently threaten to leave KatEvolved over minor issues, as well as suggest she was moving back to Chile.

What the outcome of this remains to be seen, but it’s a very sticky situation for everyone involved.

James Charles confuses fans after revealing completely bald head

Published: 12/Feb/2021 13:18

by Alice Hearing
YouTube: KevinWong

James Charles

Is James Charles suddenly bald? Fans have been left confused after the YouTuber was filmed by paparazzi outside BOA on Thursday night with a shaved head. But has he really gotten rid of his luscious locks? 

James Charles, while known for his impeccable makeup, can never resist a fashion statement either, having caused a stir with his choices of appearance several times throughout his career.

The beauty guru stirred up some strong opinions when he had some particularly daring outfit choices at Coachella in 2019, after which he explained in an interview that he wears certain outfits to destroy gender norms.

As many of his fans know, James often experiments with different hairstyles by wearing all sorts of different wigs, but he has rarely touched the natural hair on his head.

James Charles wig
Instagram: James Charles
James Charles often experiments with daring outfit choices

That’s why it was so surprised when he told Hollywood Fix that his bald head was real and that he’d actually shaved it. In his interview with Hollywood Fix he maintained that it was real, that he did it himself and added “I’m trying something new…I just did it today.”

James also revealed his new look on his Instagram story, first teasing fans saying “Wait until you guys see what I did with my hair” before finally revealing the final look.

But viewers in the comments were not convinced, choosing not to be so easily baited into believing he make such a dramatic choice. One viewer wrote, “James would never, you can see it’s not real if you look closely at the back of his head. But if he did, which he didn’t, still looks great.”

Another wrote, “Y’all he didn’t even shave it. It’s a bald cap you can easily tell… James has said many times that he never will do anything to his hair again after it falling out from bleaching it.”

The only way fans will know for sure is to keep an eye on James’ social channels to see if his hair grows back unusually fast, or if he maintains the bald look for weeks to come.