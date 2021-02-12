Logo
Twitch streamer MrConRem confirms streaming return following grooming allegations

Published: 12/Feb/2021 13:08

by Dexerto
MrConRem filming a YouTube video
YouTube: MrConRem

Twitch streamer MrConRem has returned to Twitter with a new apology for grooming allegations made against him in December 2020, saying that he will be returning to streaming “soon.”

MrConRem is a streamer known for playing Fortnite on Twitch, with a follower base of just under 200,000.

In December 2020, the streamer was accused of grooming underage girls, after screenshots emerged online of a 17-year-old girl saying she had sent him pictures of herself for money. In the screenshots, the individual says that MrConRem is 22 years old, but the leaker claims he’s actually 24.

Another screenshot showed an unnamed person allege that the streamer sent her inappropriate messages despite the fact that her age was listed in her bio as 17.

Shortly after, MrConRem responded to the situation with a TwitLonger post, in which he said, “I was told she was 18,” calling it a “mistake.” He also added that he’s “so sorry to those who were affected.” He appeared to deactivate his account after posting the TwitLonger.

MrConRem announces return to streaming

After not having spoken about the situation since December 6, the streamer has now returned with another TwitLonger posted, on February 12.

He begins the post by apologizing again, writing that, “My actions last year were in no way acceptable. I’m sorry to those that looked up to me who I let down.” He added: “I realize now that I used my “clout” to my benefit and I’m embarrassed and ashamed.”

MrConRem announces return to streaming in TwitLonger

MrConRem explained that he streamed for at least 10 hours every single day because it was his “happiness,” and that since being on his break he has been seeking help and will “continue to do so.”

Finally, he announced that he will be returning to Twitch, though doesn’t give any specifics of when exactly that will be. “For those who still rock with me, as stated above, streaming is my happiness and I will be returning soon and can’t wait to reunite with my Twitch family again,” he wrote. “I miss you guys and appreciate you so much. I hope you can forgive me. Here’s to a better 2021. Love you guys.”

The response to his return was mixed, though it appears that the streamer is committed to returning. When exactly he will begin streaming again is not yet clear.

Twitch streamer Ludwig spends ludicrous amount for an hour with shroud

Published: 12/Feb/2021 11:42 Updated: 12/Feb/2021 11:50

by Jacob Hale
Twitch streamers Ludwig and Shroud
Twitch: Ludwig, shroud

Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren forked out an exorbitant amount in a charity stream to win the grand prize of one hour with fellow Twitch extraordinaire Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek.

Ludwig is a name that’s quickly becoming absolutely massive on Twitch, forging his way into the conversation of one of the biggest on the platform.

That said, someone that truly is one of the elite is shroud. A former CS pro and someone with unprecedented levels of raw gaming skill, he’s widely regarded as one of the most talented players on Twitch.

So, when the opportunity came up for former Smash pro Ludwig to spend an hour with him (albeit, at a truly ridiculous cost) and raise money for charity, how could he say no?

ludwig twitch streamer instagram post
Instagram: ludwigahgren
Ludwig had a breakout year in 2020 and is clearly using his celebrity wisely.

With fellow streamer Maya Higa running a charity stream, one of the prizes being auctioned off was an hour with shroud. While you might expect fans to try and take the opportunity, it was actually his peers who started offering big money.

With Thomas ‘sodapoppin’ Morris offering $35,001 and shroud himself $36,000, Ludwig took it upon himself to be the winner by any means necessary.

With the highest offer reaching over $50,000, the prize was finally won by Lud who is now due to fork out $53,000 to spend time with shroud. He even joked about selling off some of his hour slot to other bidders because he “has all the supply,” before realizing that he “thinks he f**ked up” and asking if he really has to pay.

Ludwig will have to hope that some seriously good content comes from this, though he might not be too concerned considering the money is for charity. Ultimately, that’s probably the only reason he was willing to part with such an insane amount of money.

So, if you’re a fan of Ludwig or shroud, you’ll no doubt have something to look forward to soon — the question is just what that will be.