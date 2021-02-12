Twitch streamer MrConRem confirms streaming return following grooming allegations

Twitch streamer MrConRem has returned to Twitter with a new apology for grooming allegations made against him in December 2020, saying that he will be returning to streaming “soon.”

MrConRem is a streamer known for playing Fortnite on Twitch, with a follower base of just under 200,000.

In December 2020, the streamer was accused of grooming underage girls, after screenshots emerged online of a 17-year-old girl saying she had sent him pictures of herself for money. In the screenshots, the individual says that MrConRem is 22 years old, but the leaker claims he’s actually 24.

Another screenshot showed an unnamed person allege that the streamer sent her inappropriate messages despite the fact that her age was listed in her bio as 17.

Shortly after, MrConRem responded to the situation with a TwitLonger post, in which he said, “I was told she was 18,” calling it a “mistake.” He also added that he’s “so sorry to those who were affected.” He appeared to deactivate his account after posting the TwitLonger.

MrConRem announces return to streaming

After not having spoken about the situation since December 6, the streamer has now returned with another TwitLonger posted, on February 12.

He begins the post by apologizing again, writing that, “My actions last year were in no way acceptable. I’m sorry to those that looked up to me who I let down.” He added: “I realize now that I used my “clout” to my benefit and I’m embarrassed and ashamed.”

MrConRem explained that he streamed for at least 10 hours every single day because it was his “happiness,” and that since being on his break he has been seeking help and will “continue to do so.”

Finally, he announced that he will be returning to Twitch, though doesn’t give any specifics of when exactly that will be. “For those who still rock with me, as stated above, streaming is my happiness and I will be returning soon and can’t wait to reunite with my Twitch family again,” he wrote. “I miss you guys and appreciate you so much. I hope you can forgive me. Here’s to a better 2021. Love you guys.”

The response to his return was mixed, though it appears that the streamer is committed to returning. When exactly he will begin streaming again is not yet clear.