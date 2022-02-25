xQc left stunned after Elden Ring Torrent bug leads to frustrating death

After mounting up to run past an enemy in Elden Ring, Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was left stuck in place by a frustrating bug that resulted in his death.

The highly-anticipated Elden Ring was released on February 25 and players are already uncovering all of the hidden secrets of the Lands Between.

Of course, countless Twitch personalities are also making their way through FromSoftware’s beautiful yet harsh world and taking on any bosses that stand in their way.

Unfortunately, as with any newly released game, there are a number of glitches that are interrupting playthroughs and making certain encounters extremely difficult.

That’s exactly what xQc found out when he tried to mount his trusty stead Torrent to escape an enemy and then quickly realized he was frozen mid-air.

xQc helpless after bug freezes him in front of monster

During his February 25 stream, xQc began his journey through Elden Ring and although he was finding it tough, he was making good progress.

That was until he ran into a bug while attempting to mount his trusty horse, Torrent. After jumping onto the steed, it seemingly disappeared out of nowhere leaving xQc floating and frozen mid-air.

A monster in the nearby area took advantage of the moment and decided to attack him while he was vulnerable.

As with any FromSoftware game, it only took the creature three hits to melt through xQc’s health bar and set him back on his playthrough.

Despite dying to a bug, xQc remained quite calm after the setback and then attempted to run back to the previous location.

Unfortunately, his streak of bad luck hadn’t ended with the glitch as a huge bear leaped towards him in the forest and took him out in an instant.

It was at this point that xQc really started to get frustrated, as he’d lost a lot of progress and resources that he’d gained from killing a set of bosses.

“Yeah it’s over, I lost all my souls to a bug, now I’m not having a good time anymore… that’s two bosses worth of XP man.”

Although these encounters definitely left a bad taste in xQc’s mouth, there’s no denying it was great content for his viewers watching the stream.

Let’s hope xQc continues his adventure through the Lands Between and manages to play through the rest of the game with no more bug-related deaths.