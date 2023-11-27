Save 40% on the Elden Ring Vyke figure in Cyber Monday deal

40% off the premium S.H.Figuarts Elden Ring Vyke action figure. Strike blistering poses for just $52.50 this Cyber Monday.

This Cyber Monday brings a wicked 40% off one of the most dynamic Elden Ring action figures for hardcore fans and new Tarnished alike. Usually $87.98, the premium S.H.Figuarts Festering Fingerprint Vyke figure is now only $52.50 for 24 hours only.

As part of Bandai’s fan-favorite S.H.Figuarts lineup adored by collectors, this highly articulate 6.3” figure brings Vyke – one of Elden Ring’s most mysteriously maddened invaders – to poseable life.

Fully equipped with his signature War Spear and iconic Frenzied Flame effects, players can recreate Vyke’s blistering attack combos and the destitute quest to bathe the realm in chaos. The figure captures every grim detail of Vyke’s descent into frenzied glory, Bandai’s master craftwork is unparalleled.

Save big on Elden Ring Vyke Figure this Cyber Monday

For Tarnished still looking to expand their Lands Between figure collections, this Cyber Monday deal slashes 40% off Vyke’s usual premium price tag.

Thanks to flexible joints and durable materials, collectors are free to pose Vyke mid-thrust, unleashing his War Spear’s blistering devastation on any giant, demigod, or fellow warrior that dares cross his frenzied path.

Just be wary of letting the Frenzied Flames in his heart set your game room ablaze.

So if you or a loved one dream of striking fearsome poses with one of Elden Ring’s most destitute and deadly invaders, now’s the time to save 40%. Vyke and his blistering War Spear combos await.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.