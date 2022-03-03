How to get the Meteoric Core Blade in Elden Ring: Map location

The Meteoric Core Blade is a Katana that can be unlocked in Elden Ring, but it can be tricky to track down, so here’s the location where you can find it.

Elden Ring has lots of hidden weapons for Tarnished to uncover as they make their way through the Lands Between, with one of them being the Meteoric Blade. This mighty Katana is known to deliver slashes with such ferocity that it is said to resemble the impact of a falling meteor.

Just like the Moonveil Katana and Uchigatana, the Meteoric Blade enables players to swiftly slice their opponents. However, locating this mighty blade can prove tricky, particularly if you don’t know where to begin looking.

Advertisement

Fortunately, our Meteoric Blade location guide will enable you to add this Katana to your weapon collection wherever you currently are in the game.

Meteoric Core Blade location in Elden Ring

The Meteoric Blade is located in the Caelid Waypoint Ruins. In order to get there, simply follow the instructions outlined below.

Travel to the Warmaster’s Shack (north of Stormgate).

Head northeast towards the Deathtouched Catacombs .

Travel east and cross the bridge.

Follow the path directly through Summonwater Village .

Continue northeast until you reach the Smoldering Church .

Now follow the path until you reach Caelid Waypoint Ruins .

Once you reach Caelid Waypoint Ruins, simply head northwest towards the ruins in the distance. Amongst the rubble, you should see some stairs leading down to a basement. Dismount Torrent and proceed into the room below.

Read More: How to get the Moonveil Katana in Elden Ring

You can either choose to fight the Prawn Miners inside or simply run past them. The door will be directly in front of you, so simply open it and unlock the chest to claim the Meteoric Core Blade as your pize.

Advertisement

It’s important to note that these creepy crustaceans hit pretty hard and can kill low-level characters within a few hits. If you plan on claiming the Meteoric Blade early on, then be sure to open the door and quickly make a dash for the exit to avoid a frustrating death.

So, there you have it – everything you need to do to get your hands on the Meteoric Blade in Elden Ring.

Make sure you check out our Elden Ring page for all the latest news and guides.

Elden Ring Uchigatana | Elden Ring Moonveil Katana | How to change your appearance in Elden Ring | How to respec your character | Academy Glintstone Key | Smithing Stones | Elden Ring Stonedigger Troll | Elden Ring Margit the Fell Omen | Elden Ring Tree Sentinel | Elden Ring Grave Warden | Elden Ring Pumpkin Head | Elden Ring Soldier of Godrick | Elden Ring Godrick the Grafted | Elden Ring Red Wolf of Redagon | Best Elden Ring settings