Elden Ring cheaters are ruining PC saves: Here’s how to back them up on Steam

Elden Ring cheaters are ruining players’ saves on PC, creating frustrating scenarios where bosses can no longer be challenged. So, here’s exactly what to look out for and how you can back up your Elden Ring save file on Steam before it’s too late.

Posting on the official Elden Ring Reddit page, Fromsoftware fans have warned the game’s community about a group of cheaters who are targeting new players. According to the post, cheaters are currently invading the games of newbies under the guise of helping them clear bosses.

As you can imagine, this “help” is welcomed by many Tarnished, particularly those struggling against the game’s more notorious bosses. However, one has described how accepting aid from invaders could end up costing you your entire save.

Elden Ring cheaters leave saves tarnished

“Right before entering the Fire Giant boss area with a summoned cooperator, a player invaded,” the post explained. “Instead of being forced out, he teleported on top of me labeled as a “Host of Fingers” and began assisting with the boss fight, appearing wherever I did and being generally helpful.”

Unfortunately, the player quickly found out that the invader’s true intentions were to never actually help them. Instead, they reentered their world again, this time in the Consecrated Catacombs, and triggered the Maliketh and Dragonlord boss fights. The cheater instantly cleared both and spawned the unfortunate player in the Ashen Capital.

FromSoftware Elden Ring cheaters are targeting new player saves.

They continued, “Since then bosses have died that I cannot access yet and I have remembrances super early now along with their drops. There are a lot of areas that are now cleared but I never did.”

Essentially, the cheater deprived the target of the satisfaction of beating the game’s bosses, while also running a co-op save file as they can no longer summon their friend. To make matters even worse, this isn’t an isolated case either, as other Steam players have reported similar experiences.

While you can avoid invaders completely by playing offline, this isn’t ideal for Tarnish looking to delve into co-op or PvP. Fortunately, there is a way you can safeguard your save file against these cheaters.

How to back up your Elden Ring PC save on Steam

To manually back up your Elden Ring save file on Steam, you can simply follow these simple steps outlined below:

Head over to the hard drive where your copy of Elden Ring is installed. Click on “Users” and then click on your username. Navigate over to “AppData” and then select the “Roaming” file. Click on the “EldenRing” folder. Copy the “RS0000.sl2” file and put it in a safe, easily accessible location.

Once you have done the above, your save will be backed up. It’s important to note, that you’ll need to repeat this process every time you make significant progress.

How to restore Elden Ring PC save on Steam

If your Elden Ring PC save has been corrupted or ruined by a cheater, you can follow the steps outlined below:

Head over to the hard drive where your copy of Elden Ring is installed. Click on “Users” and then click on your username. Navigate over to “AppData” and then select the “Roaming” file. Click on the “EldenRing” folder. Copy and paste your backed-up “RS0000.sl2” Elden Ring save file into the folder.

This will now enable you to play from your last backup save file, essentially clearing any issues that you have encountered.

Now that you know how to back up your Elden Ring save file, you can play through the Lands Between without the fear of having your progress ruined. If you happen to be starting a new game, then be sure to check out our All classes explained guide.