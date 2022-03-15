6 games you need to play after Elden Ring

Coming to the end of your adventure in The Lands Between? Here are 6 other games to try if you enjoyed Elden Ring.

Elden Ring has been a triumph for FromSoftware and Bandai Namco, skyrocketing the Souls series to the top of the gaming mountain. The game’s massive success has also made dungeon divers out of a lot of players who were new to the genre. Now that Elden Ring has been out for a while, many of us are wrapping up our adventure or taking our first steps into New Game Plus.

However, once you take your throne as Elden Lord, it may be worth considering there are other lands to conquer. Of course, we could just have listed all of FromSoftware’s other Souls titles, below and some do make the list. Although, we’ve instead focused on games that are similar to Elden Ring in other ways, rather than just the Souls-like mechanics.

Games like Elden Ring

Here are 6 other games to play if you enjoyed your time with Elden Ring. Some feature similar open-world while others share certain gameplay mechanics:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 has a lot in common with Elden Ring, like it, Geralt’s third outing was also that series’ foray into open-world territory, taking the series to new heights. However, the similarities don’t stop there. The Witcher 3 is also a dark medieval fantasy adventure set in a fractured world. One which can be traversed on horseback or on foot and is begging to be explored or have its mysteries revealed.

There are tonal similarities too. Like Elden Ring, many player decisions in the Witcher 3 often lead to morally grey consequences that will have you questioning yourself for some time to come. It’s clear to see that The Witcher 3 was one of several games that served as an inspiration to FromSoftware when creating Elden Ring, and CDProjekt Red’s masterpiece was an excellent place to start.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The comparisons between Elden Ring and Breath of the Wild simply won’t go away. We’re also guilty of making them in our Elden Ring review. That’s because Elden Ring is the Souls series Breath of the Wild. A game that took a beloved dungeon crawler out of the dark and into the wide-open sunlit uplands.

Though, Elden Ring borrows even more from BotW, by simply dropping the player into a glorious playground and allowing them to forge their own path. Breath of the Wild boldly gave players the freedom to create their own story, and Elden Ring takes this baton and runs with it.

Demon’s Souls (PS5 remake)

Not only is Demon’s Souls the closest thing there is to Elden Ring, on PS5, it’s also a remake of the game that started it all. Demon’s Souls is a faithful recreation of the original Souls game but completely rebuilt for current-gen. Those who finish Elden Ring and feel the need for another Souls adventure should absolutely check this out.

Despite the remake being developed by Bluepoint Games rather than FromSoftware, the team at Bluepoint has ensured that the spirit remains the same. Therefore, Demon’s Souls on PS5 looks and feels a lot like Elden Ring, and its bosses are just as intimidating.

Elder Scrolls: V Skyrim

There’s little we can say about Skyrim that hasn’t been said before, but to many, Skyrim is still the daddy of open-world fantasy games. If you enjoy dragon slaying in Elden Ring, then you’re going to love what Skyrim has to offer. When it comes to exploring open worlds and delving into dungeons for loot, Skyrim demonstrated what was possible.

It could be argued that without the Elder Scrolls’ fifth entry showing what could be achieved, games like The Witcher 3 and Breath of the Wild may not exist. This means neither would Elden Ring. So, if open-world medieval fantasy adventures are now your jam and you’ve not played Skyrim yet, make Tamriel’s northern kingdom your next gaming destination.

Dark Souls 3

Dark Souls 3 was FromSoftware’s last traditional Souls game before Elden Ring, so as a result, both games feature a lot of similarities. While FromSoftware created Sekiro after DS3, Elden Ring is much more in step with the Dark Souls series than the equally hard ninja adventure.

While Dark Souls 3 may feel slightly dated today, it was the most ambitious Souls game in the series, featuring a much larger interconnected world than previous titles. It also serves as a satisfying conclusion to the Dark Souls story. However, while Dark Souls 3 closes the door on that universe, it allows the door to be opened for a new one in The Lands Between.

Elden Ring is full of Dark Souls 3’s DNA and those who loved FromSoftware’s latest dark open-world adventure should really check out its older sibling.

Dragon’s Dogma

While Capcom’s own open-world adventure is showing its age, Dragon’s Dogma has a legion of vocal fans who are desperate for a sequel. The game manages to marry the exploration of games like Skyrim with the combat of games like Dark Souls. It arguably doesn’t do as well of a job as those two titles. However, in a way, Dragon’s Dogma did Elden Ring before Elden Ring did.

The game is also available on Nintendo Switch and works really well on Nintendo’s portable powerhouse. Those looking for something similar to Elden Ring when on the go will be well served by Dragon’s Dogma.