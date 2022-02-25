How to survive an invasion in Elden Ring

Invasions return from previous Souls games in Elden Ring. Here’s what you need to know to survive a PvP Elden Ring invasion.

The environment, AI enemies, and even bosses are the least of your worries in Elden Ring, as other players will occasionally invade your world with one purpose – to kill you and take your runes. Like they are in other Souls games, invasions in Elden Ring are tense PvP battles in which there can be only one survivor.

Once your world is invaded in Elden Ring, you’ll usually switch focus from whatever it is you’re doing in the game and prepare for the imminent fight against another player. The invader will also quickly be trying to get the lay of the land, preparing their own strategy for taking you down.

Here’s what to do to increase your chances of survival from an invasion in Elden Ring.

Take advantage of your environment

The host player is at a disadvantage in many ways when an invasion takes place in Elden Ring. This is because the world remains hostile to the player, while enemies and traps ignore the invader. It makes an already deadly world even deadlier.

However, the invader has entered your world, and even if they know the game environments well, they don’t know how you’ve influenced it. So don’t rush to battle an invader, fight them on your terms.

You can do this by picking a location and waiting for their assault. This could be somewhere where they can be easily pushed off a ledge or where you have a vantage point. Also, pick somewhere with cover that’s easily defendable. It pays to be able to see them coming, but somewhere where they can’t see you.

Many invaders will use similar tactics, attempting to ambush you in a dangerous spot, but most will be keen to hurry the battle along to get onto their next invasion. This is because a lot of invaders are farming runes, so efficiency is important to them. Delaying the fight could make them reckless, and therefore more valuable to making a mistake.

Do everything you can to make life difficult for them. In time, this game of cat and mouse will become cat and cat, which is what some invaders fear. However, some also relish a worthy opponent.

Summon support

Unless they’re crazily good, or just plain crazy, the one thing invaders dread is entering a world where they’re outnumbered. This often happens when the host has already summoned one or more Blue Phantoms to aid them, so the invader needs to fight multiple players.

In this circumstance, the hunter becomes the hunted and while it’s possible to fight off multiple players, the invader usually fails. Players that are exceptionally good or lucky can succeed, but two experienced players tend to beat just one.

Therefore, if you’re somewhere with a high concentration of PvP, consider summoning some aid to counteract the predatory tactics of invaders.

Be aware of items that help in PvP

Some items are specially designed to help you combat invaders. In previous Souls games, certain items allowed you to turn invisible, camouflage into the environment, walk quietly, and appear to look like a Blue Phantom instead of the host.

We imagine similar tools will be available in Elden Ring, so we’ll update this guide as soon as we know what they are.

Get good

Or “git gud” which is how members of the Souls community usually phrase it, but they’re not wrong, the best way to improve at Elden Ring PvP is to practice. This means do it more and learn to enjoy invasions. See them as an opportunity to shake things up and dominate another player.

It’s even worth invading players yourself and learning how it works. This will give you an insight into their mindset and tactics. Not only will it improve your Elden Ring PvP skills, but you’ll also learn the advantages and limitations of being the invader.

This will increase your confidence and help you turn the tables when it happens to you. Learn to welcome being invaded in Elden Ring, it’s a rush, and overcoming a wily, opportunistic invader can be a thrilling experience.