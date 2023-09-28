EA FC 24 glitch makes it possible to equip any PlayStyle in Clubs
An EA FC 24 YouTuber discovered a loophole that allows players to equip more PlayStyles per category than intended.
PlayStyles gives players unique abilities based on real-life standout qualities. Meanwhile, PlayStyle + elevates those signature skills to a world-class level. The new EA FC 24 system covers every facet of football, dividing the traits into six categories, such as scoring, passing, and defending.
EA used the example of Erling Haaland scoring an acrobatic volley against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and Sam Kerr’s signature finesse shot from outside the box. Ultimate Team fans have quickly discovered that it’s almost essential to have players with the most effective PlayStyles in their team.
The same can be said about Clubs as users try to use the system to craft the perfect footballer. And an EA FC 24 YouTuber just discovered a method to simplify that task.
EA FC 24 glitch breaks Clubs PlayStyles
EA FC 24 YouTuber JCC claimed he found “the best glitch on Clubs,” making it possible to equip all of a category’s PlayStyles simultaneously.
For example, Clubs limit players to only selecting two scoring PlayStyles at a time out of the possible five. However, JCC revealed a simple method to bypass those restrictions for any category.
Here is a step-by-step guide.
- Equip the first two or three PlayStyles you want to use depending upon the restrictions of that category
- Go back to the main Clubs lobby
- Press triangle or Y for whichever console you are using
- Scroll over to Athletic and Position
- Change your pro’s position
- Go back into the PlayStyles menu, and you can now equip PlayStyles without any restrictions
This bug doesn’t only affect strikers or the scoring category, it also works for any position and any PlayStyles category. JCC urged players to take advantage of the glitch before EA drops a patch.
