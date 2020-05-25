The International 10 Dota2 Battle Pass: Level 2000, three Arcanas, more

Valve have released the Dota2 International 10 Battle Pass complete with rewards up to level 2000 and, with the sheer density of rewards and new features, it’s one of the largest updates to hit the MOBA.

As with traditional Dota Battle Passes, a portion of all sales go directly to the International’s lucrative prize pools. For every BP that’s purchased, 25% of the sale will contribute to the overall pot.

With the International 10 being delayed, it’ll give players loads of time to grind through the 2000 levels in order to collect the increasingly impressive rewards – including a chance to receive a replica of the The International 10 Collector's Aegis of Champions.

Advertisement

New Features in the Battle Pass

Guilds have finally come to Dota2! The community creating feature will let any Battle Pass owner create their own guild to invite players, even if they don’t have the 2020 BP.

Along with the new feature, there will also be Challenges and Daily Contracts that will reward your community with Guild Points that can be used to unlock special Rewards for your group.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Battle Gauntlet will be a new way for Dota players to mix up the game’s formula. In this mode, players will have to have an entry ticket to participate in the Gauntlet queue.

Read More: Witcher 3 writer hints at Ciri as main character of future game

The goal here is to win three games before losing two in order to win 1500 Battle Points, a Battle Tier upgrade, and 200 Sideshop Gold. While people will start at Tier 1, 2, or 3, only the best will make it to the highest level of 10.

Speaking of, the Sideshop is a new way for players to grind “a host of special rewards on the secret gem market.” Earn gold to recruit heroes, upgrade heroes “Underlords style” for higher payoffs when selling them, and cash in for big prizes.

Advertisement

Battle Pass rewards

Everything from new Arcanas to Hero Personas are packed inside of the 2000-level Battle Pass. The return of the Skeleton King is upon us with the new Wraith King Arcana at level 375.

Similarly, the Windranger also got a new Arcana with the Compass of the Rising Gale level 575 reward, while the Anti-Mage received a persona as players will be able to unlock the character’s disciple named Wei at level 305.

Then there’s the devilish new Queen of Pain arcana for Akasha that players can collect at 445.

Advertisement

One of the Battle Passes more animated of surprises are the Living Towers that people can get at level 200. These will provide unique towers for both Radiant and Dire factions and gives the lane an insane new aesthetic.

Read More: How to get over 20 free SNK games with Twitch Prime



Throughout the levels, players will be able to unlock Special Seasonal Effects, evolving Couriers, River vials to change the mid-map divide, updated Sprays, and more.

But that pales in comparison to the exclusive Collector’s rewards that includes an Aegis of Champions at level 1000. This will come with an in-game glow effect for the fountain Aegis, as well as “an invitation to receive The International 10 Collector's Aegis, an exclusive 1/5th-scale alloy replica of the famed champion's prize.”

Then at level 2000, players will get what looks to be a Baby Roshan statuette as well as a replacement for Roshan’s in-game character model.

How much does the Battle Pass cost?

Players will have three different options to buy into this year’s Battle Pass. To just jump in and start chipping away at the various levels, the Battle Pass will cost you $10.

For the level 50 pack, the price will jump up to $30. Finally, the Level 100 Battle Pass bundle will set people back $45.

There are a ton of other features like Bounty Killing, Community Match Predictions, a revamp to the Most Valuable Player screen, Interactive Versus Screens and more, so make sure to check out the full offerings for the International 10 Battle Pass.