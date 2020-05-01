Dota 2's The International 10 delayed until "likely" 2021

Dota 2’s TI10, set to be held in Stockholm, Sweden, in August, will be delayed until “likely” 2021, although no dates have been locked in as of yet.

The Battle Pass, alongside other rewards associated with the event, have also been postponed.

In an announcement on April 30, Valve noted that it was almost impossible to commit to their August date given the current global situation.

“We have been exploring various date possibilities, but it’s likely that the event will need to happen in 2021,” they said. “We don’t expect to have enough confidence to communicate firm dates in the near future."

An update on The International https://t.co/zVOIy0jWaX — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) April 30, 2020

Alongside The International being delayed, items like the Battle Pass (formerly known as the Compendium) will also be released at a later date.

“With our team working from home and things taking longer to complete, the release date of the Battle Pass will be at least a couple of weeks later than usual.”

The International isn’t the only major Dota 2 tournament currently affected. The Dota Pro Circuit will be undergoing a restructure after all in-person events had been canceled. While some tournaments made the jump online, some had to be canceled entirely.

Read more: Dota 2 update leaks TI10 battle pass and more

Valve has made a contingency plan for the Fall 2020 season ⁠— which was expected to be the first under the new regional leagues system ⁠— which will be revealed at a later date.

The International 9, held in Shanghai, China, was won by European squad OG. The defending TI champions won over $15 million after they took down Team Liquid (now Nigma) 3-1 in the grand final.

TI10 was set to be held on August 18 to 23, with 18 of the world’s best Dota 2 teams taking part. It is the tournament’s first foray into Europe since 2011, after being held in North America for 7 years and Asia once since TI1.