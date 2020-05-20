Witcher 3 writer hints at Ciri as main character of future game

CD Projekt Red Writer Jakub Szamałek has hinted towards Ciri playing a big role in future games of the popular 'The Witcher' franchise.

While Geralt of Rivia’s story seems to have come to its end following The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, many have been eager to find out more about Ciri’s storyline.



Although having limited screen time in the third game (because the story revolved around her being missing), Ciri is the only other playable character in the game and quickly became a fan-favorite for her importance in the series.

Following the fifth anniversary of The Witcher 3 on May 19, CD Projekt Red writer, Jakub Szamałek, revealed some details about the process of the award-winning title and even hinted towards the future of the popular character, in an interview with VG247.

After being asked about the possibility of Ciri acting as the lead character in some of the upcoming Witcher games, the writer responded by asking a question in return, "Interesting question... Would you like to play a game with Ciri as a lead character?

However, when later asked if there was anything he regretted about 2015’s game of the year, Jakub revealed that they had not delved into Ciri's storyline as much as he would’ve liked.

“I regret we didn’t get to explore Ciri’s past a bit more. She’s such an amazingly rich and complex character, due to obvious reasons – well, she’s pretty much gone for two-thirds of the game,” he explained.

He continued on, even hinting that while they did not get the chance to show more in the Witcher 3, the Lady of Time and Space could play a major role in an upcoming title.

“She didn’t get quite as much screen time as we writers would have liked. But hey, maybe it’s something we’ll get to get back to in the future.” he added.

While little is known about what’s in store for the future of the Witcher games, CD Projekt Red has at least confirmed that they will be developing a new title after the release of Cyberpunk 2077.