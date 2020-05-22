How to get over 20 free SNK games with Twitch Prime

SNK has announced that they will be releasing over twenty of their games to Twitch Prime users for free after partnering with Amazon-owned broadcasting platform. Here’s how you can claim them.

Twitch has partnered with yet another games developer to deliver free rewards to their Prime users, however, this time around they are offering twenty titles completely free.

Following the 30th anniversary of their classic Neo Geo console, SNK Corporation has revealed that they would be sharing some of their hit arcade games after partnering with Twitch.

Advertisement

The two companies revealed that the games would be released for a limited time in three batches over the summer.

How to claim free SNK games with Twitch Prime

Starting May 26th, Twitch Prime users will be able to claim the first seven titles from the SNK collection, and they have also revealed a look at which games players can expect in the upcoming drop.

Advertisement

As usual, to claim these free games, you will simply need to sign-in or register an account with a Twitch Prime subscription and go to your Loot tab which desktop users can find on the top right of the home page.

You can find a full list of the games included in the first SNK/Twitch Prime drop on May 26 below.

Art of Fighting 2

Blazing Star

Fatal Fury Special

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

Pulstar

Samurai Showdown II

The first bundle consists of five fighting games, including The King of Fighters series as well as two of their classic shooter titles, Blazing Star and Pulstar.

Advertisement

A few games from some of the upcoming drops have also been teased, with heavy hitters like The Last Blade 2, Metal Slug 2, and King of the Monsters, all set to be released for Prime users.

The exact dates for the next two drops are still yet to be confirmed and, with over 22 games in total scheduled to be available over the summer, SNK fans will have plenty of titles to keep themselves entertained.